THE OPEN WING ALLIANCE APPLAUDS KEWPIE CORPORATION FOR COMMITTING TO REMOVE CAGES FROM ITS GLOBAL EGG SUPPLY CHAIN

This progress by the makers of global fan-favorite mayo will reduce the suffering of millions of egg-laying hens worldwide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Open Wing Alliance (OWA), a global animal protection coalition of 95 organizations in 75 countries, celebrates progress for animals as Kewpie Corporation, Japanese multinational corporation known around the world for its mayonnaise, commits to cage-free egg sourcing. Kewpie’s pledge now extends to focus on Japan’s domestic egg production, raising the percentage of cage-free egg sourcing for its mayo alone from 3% to 10% by 2027. To support a transition away from cages within Japan, Kewpie will consider the use of impact incentives, also known as cage-free credits, which allow companies to offset their use of caged eggs by purchasing credits that support cage-free egg production elsewhere.

Kewpie states: “As a leading player in the processed egg industry in Japan, we will support domestic producers in implementing and expanding cage-free egg production by promoting cage-free practices through sourcing the equivalent of 20% of the eggs used in Kewpie Mayonnaise from domestic cage-free sources by 2030. In addition, we will focus on establishing and expanding the market, as well as supporting suppliers.”

This announcement follows global consumer pressure urging Kewpie to practice global equity and remove cages from not just western regions but notably in its home country of Japan. The campaign involved consumer-led protests, on the ground actions, and a petition signed by nearly 50,000 customers.

"Kewpie is one of the most influential companies in Japan and across Asia, and is now taking a proactive approach to support local egg producers in adopting and scaling cage-free egg production in Japan, where it sources over 4 billion eggs each year,” says Jennie Hunter, Senior Global Corporate Campaigns Manager, The Open Wing Alliance. "This global progress is a critical step towards fixing our broken food system and improving the lives of millions of egg-laying hens. Cages are becoming a thing of the past, as more and more companies remove them from their egg supply chains all around the world.”

“As a Japanese organization participating in the OWA and as an animal protection group that has held dialogues with Kewpie since 2016, we are very pleased that Kewpie has made an active commitment toward cage-free practices, even in the challenging Japanese market,” says Chihiro Okada, Representative Director of Animal Rights Center Japan. This decision is an important step toward a future society where hens are not confined to cages. We hope that food companies across Japan that source mayonnaise and egg products from Kewpie will also accelerate their shift towards cage-free practices.”

Kewpie uses an estimated 10% of all eggs procured in Japan, is 2nd in the world for highest egg usage in emerging cage-free markets, and aims to become the leading company in the egg market worldwide. Over 60% of the world’s caged hens are in Asia; this monumental commitment from Kewpie signals that cages are on their way out in this key region of the world. To date, the Open Wing Alliance has secured 100% cage-free egg commitments from more than 2,620 major food corporations, including some of largest multinational corporations like Unilever, KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Papa John’s, Burger King, Popeye’s, Krispy Kreme, Nestlé, Aldi, and Kraft Heinz.

Caged systems promote stress, reproductive disease, and poor bone health in egg-laying hens. Consumer awareness is rapidly growing alongside legislative bans and corporate commitments, making cage-free the new industry standard. For more information about The Open Wing Alliance, visit OpenWingAlliance.org.

About the Open Wing Alliance (OWA)

Founded in 2016 by The Humane League, the Open Wing Alliance is a global coalition of 95 animal protection organizations in 75 countries across six continents. The OWA is changing the way the world’s biggest companies treat animals and setting a new standard for corporate farm animal welfare policies locally—in every major market—and globally. Through shared knowledge, resources, and people power, the OWA is united around their goal to end the abuse of chickens worldwide.

