MDC reminds public frogging season begins June 30

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Get outside and discover nature this summer during frogging season! The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds the public that frogging season begins June 30 at sunset and runs through Oct. 31. Anyone with a fishing permit or small game hunting permit may go frogging for bullfrogs and green frogs.

The daily limit is eight frogs of both species combined and the possession limit is 16 frogs of both species combined. Only the daily limit may be possessed on waters and the bank of waters where frogging.

MDC notes that daily limits end at midnight. Froggers who catch their daily limits before midnight and want to return for more frogging after midnight must remove the daily limit of previously caught frogs from the waters or banks before returning.

Anyone may go frogging with a fishing or small game hunting permit, however, children 15 and younger and Missouri residents 65-years and older are not required to have a permit.

Those using a fishing permit may harvest frogs by hand, handnet, atlatl, gig, bow, trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, snagging, snaring, grabbing, or pole-and-line.

With a small game hunting permit, frogs may be taken using a .22-caliber or smaller rimfire rifle or pistol, pellet gun, atlatl, bow, crossbow, or by hand or hand net. The use of artificial light is permitted when frogging.

After frogging, be sure to browse recipes for your quarry by visiting MDC online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zxz.