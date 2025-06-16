Disciples of Verity Fronted by Corey Glover (Living Colour) Release New Explosive Single 'Break The Cycle' via TLG|ZOID

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Disciples of Verity, fronted by the iconic singer Corey Glover of Living Colour, have dropped their explosive new single, "Break the Cycle," via TLG | ZOID, with distribution by Virgin Music Group. “Break the Cycle” has already made an impact, landing spots on Apple’s New in Rock and Apple’s Breaking Hard Rock playlists!The track is the latest preview from their highly anticipated sophomore album, NEXUS, produced by George Pond and co-produced by Sahaj Ticotin (RA). Alongside the single, the band has released a lyric video that visually amplifies the song’s message.Corey Pierce states, “We all face constant struggle every day and everyone seems to feel overwhelmed by many things that are happening from maintaining work, friends and family as well as the strain of politics and ever changing cultural issues. We all need to band together in order to break this cycle and move forward to a better day.”"Break The Cycle" is now available on all major streaming platforms, and the accompanying lyric video can be viewed on the band’s official YouTube channel.STREAM "Break the Cycle"Fueled by an insatiable urge to create and collaborate, this heavy metal incarnation seeks to challenge all that they believe to be true with their project, Disciples of Verity (DOV). The band features heavy-hitters such as Corey Glover (Living Colour), Corey Pierce (God Forbid), George Pond (Negative Sky, Swim The Current), Mark Monjoy (Sekond Skyn), and Zack Miranowic (Sekond Skyn, Riversend). This all-star band unleashes an onslaught to the senses with a new sound that can only be described as “a new breed of crossover Metal.”The band formed just over four years ago after mutual projects brought the five members together. With Pond as the common denominator, having played with each of these artists throughout his career, his songs with Corey Glover were quickly embraced by the others, which evolved into their debut album, Pragmatic Sanction.Over the next eight months, DOV feverishly cranked out eight heavy, hook-laden songs with one distinct element—their infectious, melodic grooves. Ranging from Hardcore, Metalcore and even Active Rock, the band knew that their debut would be like nothing else in the industry and brought in a veritable “who’s who” of the hard rock and metal industry to up the ante.Four years have passed since the release of their first single from Pragmatic Sanction. However, now comes the dawn of a new age. They have been quietly working on 12 new tracks for their sophomore album titled NEXUS. The band worked with producer Sahaj Ticcotin, who has worked with Starset, Motley Crue, RA, Bad Wolves, and many more.This monster of a record is set to be released in 2025 through TLG/ZOID, and distributed through Virgin Music Group.Disciples of Verity:Corey Glover (Living Colour) – VocalsCorey Pierce (God Forbid) - DrumsGeorge Pond (Swim The Current, Negative Sky)- BassMark Monjoy (Sekond Skyn) - GuitarZack Miranowic (Sekond Skyn, Riversend) – Guitar

"Break The Cycle" Lyric Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.