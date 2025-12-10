Billy Morrison & Ozzy Osbourne Collector’s Edition Picture Disc Vinyl Available

TLG|ZOID Presents Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne Collector’s Edition Picture Disc Vinyl in Stores January 9th Available For Pre-Order Now!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TLG|ZOID proudly presents Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne Collector’s Edition Picture Disc Vinyl, arriving January 9th distributed by Virgin Music Group. The limited-edition 180g picture disc—available now for pre-order, online and at local record stores—is designed as a true collector’s piece, worthy of framing and displaying like fine art.It’s the perfect Christmas gift for fans of Ozzy and Billy alike, offering a rare and visually striking keepsake that celebrates their powerful collaboration.This stunning release brings together both smash hits, “Gods of Rock N Roll” (featuring Steve Stevens and a beautiful score by Fred Coury) and “Crack Cocaine" (featuring Steve Stevens), united on one brilliantly crafted, art-forward vinyl. The picture disc format elevates the release into a gallery-worthy keepsake—an item meant not only to be played, but cherished, displayed, and celebrated.Billy Morrison shares: “I feel so incredibly fortunate to have been able to work with my best friend on those last two songs, CRACK COCAINE and GODS OF ROCK N ROLL, that when the idea of a picture disc vinyl with all the versions on it came up, thanks to my guys at TLG |ZOID, I jumped at the idea. We already had the wonderful cover shots that our photographer, Jane Stuart, had taken throughout the process of both releases, and I remember as a kid just loving the idea of a vinyl record with images on the actual vinyl! It was a no brainer, and a truly wonderful way to close out that chapter with a tip of the hat to Ozzy and the two amazing songs that we did together. I will always be able to watch that video of GODS, when Steve Stevens and I are belly laughing with Ozzy in the studio and hold that close as a treasured memory.”Billy Morrison, the British guitarist, singer, and songwriter is primarily known as Billy Idol’s rhythm guitar player for the past 15 years alongside lead guitarist Steve Stevens. His recent collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens, “Crack Cocaine,” soared to #1 on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart, further solidifying his place as a powerhouse in the rock world. The Morrison Project is a testament to his collaborative spirit and fearless commitment to creating boundary-breaking music that unites artists and genres in bold, unexpected ways.

