IICF Gathers Insurance CEOs and Leaders to Discuss the Future of Work and Innovation at Global Leadership Conference

IICF Legacy Leaders honored for contributions to the foundation and local communities

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) , a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities and enriching lives, hosted the 2025 IICF Global Conference in New York last week as part of its mission to unite the industry through grants, volunteer service and leadership. The event included more than 300 insurance professionals gathered to hear insights, experience and inspiration from insurance industry CEOs and other C-suite leaders. Attendees enjoyed an action-oriented program focused on the theme of “Empowering our Future: Personal Leadership, Innovation and Winning Talent Strategies.”Executives from several leading insurers and related businesses shared insights on a range of tactics and strategies to help create a more innovative future of work and advance the state of leadership and talent in insurance. Speakers included:• Marc Adee, CEO, Crum & Forster• Brian Duperreault, Executive Chairman, Cedar Trace Advisors Limited• Katie McGrath, Chief Underwriting Officer, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions• Elixabete (Eli) Larrea, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company• Dawn Miller, Chief Commercial Officer, Lloyd’s & CEO Lloyd’s Americas• Rekha Skantharaja, CEO, Tangram Insurance Services• A. Morris Tooker, President, The HartfordKey takeaways from the event included:• Centering growth around people, not just performance. Today’s workforce is often facing burn out and reevaluating what success looks like. Companies are exploring workplace models that support sustainable growth, prioritize the mental health of their employees and encourage them to find balance and purpose.• Demystify AI, encourage innovation. The pace of technology in the modern world is causing employees to grow concerned about the future of their roles. Leaders must help teams engage with AI tools meaningfully, encourage them to define challenges and consider how technology can improve their workflows and build confidence to adapt as technology continues to transform jobs.• A strong leadership culture is rooted in trust, transparency and flexibility. The pace of change is not slowing down. Leaders who are vulnerable, lead with humility, listen to their teams, understand their needs and allow them to grow will benefit from more resilient teams who are prepared for what’s ahead.“The 2025 Global Conference offered actionable ideas from insurance industry and business leaders, to inspire insurance professionals of today and to build innovative leadership of tomorrow,” said Elizabeth Myatt, Vice President, Chief Program Officer and Executive Director of the IICF Northeast Division. “Thank you to the remarkable CEOs and senior industry leaders for the powerful sessions on talent, leadership, digital transformation and building resilient teams.”IICF Legacy Leaders, a select group of industry and philanthropic leaders, board members and supporters, were honored during the conference for their extraordinary commitment and longstanding leadership with the foundation. Their contributions over the years have been instrumental in the growth and success of the IICF and in advancing the IICF mission. View the 2024 and 2025 IICF Legacy Leaders on the IICF website here.IICF’s events, including this year’s Global Conference, raise funds to address societal and workforce challenges and opportunities and benefit charitable organizations through IICF's Community Grants Program. IICF’s Community Grants Program directly support nonprofit partners serving individuals and families in need, children at risk, those struggling with food and housing insecurity, veterans and more.A special thank you was shared with IICF’s Global Conference’s Diamond Presenting Sponsor, Crum & Forster, and to all the generous event sponsors who played a critical role in the success of the 2025 IICF Global Conference. Learn more about IICF events and initiatives at www.IICF.org About the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF)The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) is a unique nonprofit that unites the collective strengths of the insurance industry to help communities and enrich lives through grants, volunteer service and leadership. Established in 1994, IICF has served as the philanthropic voice and foundation of the insurance industry for more than thirty years, contributing $50 million in community grants along with over 370,000 volunteer hours by more than 130,000 industry professionals. IICF reinvests locally where funds are raised, serving hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations, for maximum community impact.IICF is a registered nonprofit organization under section 501(c)(3) of the IRS code. Learn more at www.iicf.org or follow us on social media at: LinkedIn and Instagram.

