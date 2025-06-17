Cathy Handford Named 'Nature mE Coach' by YU2SHINE, Blending Animal Wisdom, Energy Healing, and Spiritual Transformation

Cathy Handford, Nature mE Coach YU2SHINE.com

Healing from the Ground Up—With the Heart of a Healer

Clearing energy isn't just about space—it's about making room for joy, clarity, and connection to flow freely again.” — Cathy Handford, Nature mE Coach

BURKE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YU2SHINE , a leader in transformational coaching and energy healing, proudly announces the appointment of Cathy Handford as their Nature mE Coach. Known for her intuitive gifts and profound connection with nature and animals, Cathy brings a unique fusion of spiritual insight, animal communication, and quantum energy healing to the YU2SHINE Empower-mE Academy.Cathy’s new official webpage can be found at: https://empower-me-academy.yu2shine.com/cathy-handford Healing from the Ground Up—With the Heart of a HealerCathy Handford’s work goes far beyond conventional coaching. With decades of experience grounded in energy healing, quantum clearing, and interspecies communication, she has become a beloved figure for those seeking transformation not only for themselves, but also for their spaces and their animal companions.“Cathy’s expertise is only surpassed by her love for her furry clients,” said a YU2SHINE representative. “Her ability to blend compassion with powerful energy modalities makes her a remarkable guide for healing and reconnection—with ourselves, our pets, and the Earth.”Nature mE Coaching: A New Paradigm in Energy HealingAs Nature mE Coach, Cathy offers an extensive menu of services, including:Quantum Clearing™ – Energetic space refreshment for homes, businesses, and event venuesQuantum Healing – Integrating ThetaHealing, Free mE EFT™, and meditation for emotional and spiritual alignmentAnimal Communication & Healing – Supporting pet behavior, end-of-life transitions, and interspecies understandingMediumship – Real-time connection with passed loved ones and pets to offer closure and healingCrystal Crown Meditation Jewelry – Custom-crafted crystal headbands for spiritual clarity and energy balanceSpirit & Magical Animal Readings – Remote, intuitive messages from animal spirit guidesWorkshops & Programs – Including children's animal communication classes and barn visits across VirginiaIn her barn visits, Cathy works directly with horses, dogs, barn cats, and other animals to identify and address emotional, behavioral, and energetic issues, using a gentle, intuitive process that has helped both animals and owners alike.Global Earth Healing and Community ConnectionBeyond individual healing, Cathy also leads Global Earth Healing initiatives. These remote group efforts focus love and intention toward regions facing war, famine, or ecological disaster. The next Earth Healing event is scheduled for September 17–24, 2025, with details available at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/prayersforpeacenow A Voice for the Voiceless—And a Bridge to the BeyondCathy’s mission is deeply spiritual yet refreshingly practical. She believes in clearing the path for transformation—refreshing spaces, healing hearts, and deepening connection with nature, animals, and the unseen realms. Whether through teaching, healing, or creating sacred jewelry, Cathy infuses each offering with purpose and presence.Learn more about Cathy Handford and her work as Nature mE Coach at: https://empower-me-academy.yu2shine.com/cathy-handford About YU2SHINEYU2SHINE is a transformational learning and healing academy that helps individuals align with their highest potential. With programs in emotional freedom techniques, energy healing, intuitive coaching, and spiritual development, YU2SHINE empowers people of all ages to discover their inner light and live authentically.

