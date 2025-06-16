Traffic patterns will change over next week

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Ames Construction will be shifting traffic in the next two weeks as crews enter the final stages of construction for the Snake River Bridge and intersection project.

Beginning Friday, June 13, drivers will see traffic pattern changes as crews pave the remaining sections and perform various work on the bridge deck. Traffic patterns will change every few days, but will be clearly marked with traffic control and signs. WYDOT is asking drivers to be aware of their surroundings and drive alert and cautiously. Beginning the week of June 20, traffic patterns will again shift, as crews profile and grind the bridge deck and concrete pavement for smoothness.

“Starting on Friday the 13th there will be some shifting of traffic. We do not expect substantial delays, but it will be different from what drivers are used to. This alone causes congestion because people are familiar with one traffic pattern and it will be changed. We are coming to the end of the project and ask the public to bear with us for a few more weeks while we complete various work on the bridge and intersection,” resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

The full lanes on the bridge and intersection are expected to open at the end of June. However, some extra work has been added to the project and the contractor will be applying an epoxy overlay to the bridge deck. The epoxy overlay work is currently scheduled to take place from July 7 to July 14. During that time, crews will need to close two lanes on the bridge, leaving one lane open in each direction for traffic.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22/WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.