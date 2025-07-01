Egbert interchange work to impact motorists 

C HEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Simon Contractors will be detouring motorists by the Egbert interchange along Interstate 80 beginning Tuesday, July 1, weather permitting.

Crews will be closing the eastbound on and off ramps at the Egbert interchange to perform joint sealing of the concrete pavement. Work will begin with closing the Egbert I-80 eastbound on ramp at 7 am until approximately noon. At noon the ramp will reopen, and crews will close the off ramp which is expected to be reopened by 5 PM.



Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.