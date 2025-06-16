DUI Task Force to focus on impaired driving during Lander Brewfest

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be in operation and patrolling for impaired drivers on Friday, June 13, and Saturday, June 14, during the Lander Brewfest.

“It’s the first big event for summer here in Lander. Please don't make it your last event. Please drink responsibly and arrange for a ride if you have been drinking, and remember we always have SafeRide,” said Chief Kelly Waugh of the Lander Police Department.

Task force operations in 2025 have yielded 1,265 traffic stops and 28 arrests of impaired drivers in Fremont County, and there have been no alcohol-related fatalities in 2025. Fremont County law enforcement is reminding everyone to never drive impaired and to always wear a seat belt.

SafeRide is in operation on weekends in Lander and Riverton, so call SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782), and rides are free.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA Wind River police departments.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- It is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver, or use a ride sharing service or SafeRide to arrive home safely;

-- Contact SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782);

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take his/her keys and assist your friend in arriving home safely.