NDDOT invites North Dakotans to attend public input meetings, share feedback on update to Statewide Long-Range Transportation Plan

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation is updating the state’s long-range transportation plan, a process that will feature opportunities for residents and stakeholders to participate, including online feedback opportunities and in-person events in communities across the state this summer and fall.

This feedback will inform Transportation Connection Update: 2025-2050, which will help guide the state’s transportation policies and investments for the next 25 years.

The NDDOT is seeking stakeholder and public feedback to help inform the state’s shared future vision, values, goals, and strategies for the statewide transportation system.

“Every North Dakotan, in every part of the state, deserves a transportation system that works for them,” said Ron Henke, NDDOT director. “Updating Transportation Connection gives us the chance to incorporate public input as we shape a transportation future that’s safe, reliable and well-connected for everyone.”

Residents are invited to attend public input meetings and participate in online engagement opportunities at the newly updated project webpage at www.dot.nd.gov/transportation-connection to discuss and give feedback on improving the transportation system in the state.

Residents and other interested stakeholders are encouraged to visit the project webpage to take a transportation priorities survey and sign up for project email updates. The tentative date for the completion of the draft plan is Spring 2026. When the plan draft is complete, there will be a statewide public comment period. Comments and feedback are also welcome any time during the plan’s development via the project website, in person at engagement events, or via email to the project team at dotplanning@nd.gov.

Visit the Transportation Connection webpage at www.dot.nd.gov/transportation-connection to learn more about the plan and sign up for project email updates. Follow NDDOT on Facebook, Instagram and X for the latest news.

