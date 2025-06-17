Pennsylvania Mayor Shares Inspiring Recovery Journey at Clearbrook Treatment Centers

Clearbrook Treatment Centers

After two DUIs, a PA mayor found recovery at Clearbrook. Now 11 months sober, he's thriving personally and professionally thanks to comprehensive care.

WILKES‑BARRE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful testament to the life-changing impact of addiction treatment, a Pennsylvania mayor has stepped forward to share his personal story of transformation after seeking help at Clearbrook Treatment Centers. Now 11 months sober, he credits the comprehensive care, community support, and spiritual healing he received at Clearbrook as the foundation for his remarkable recovery.Following two DUI arrests and growing public scrutiny, the mayor made the courageous decision to enter residential treatment at Clearbrook’s Pennsylvania facility in January 2024. His story began with attempts to manage his drinking independently after his first DUI in 2021, but he found himself spiraling further into addiction, culminating in a second DUI in late 2023 that made headlines across local media.“After my second arrest, I knew I couldn’t continue down the same path,” he shared. “Clearbrook wasn’t just a treatment center, it became the turning point that gave me the tools, support, and clarity to take back my life.”From detox and therapeutic work to mindfulness programs like yoga, tai chi, and the faith-based “ Faith in Recovery ” track, the Clearbrook experience provides a safe space for introspection, healing, and growth. Initially hesitant to engage in spiritual programs due to past experiences with religion, he eventually embraced the concept of a Higher Power and found strength in surrendering control.“I had to learn to let go and trust the process. The moment I realized that healing starts from within, everything changed,” he said. “For me, it was standing in the God Room, staring at the American flag and accepting that the answer was inside me all along.”After completing inpatient treatment , he continued his recovery journey through Banyan’s Intensive Outpatient Program, individual counseling, and community support. Despite professional responsibilities and personal challenges, including setting boundaries with a partner still struggling with substance use, he remained focused on sobriety.Today, he’s not only fulfilling his role as mayor but thriving in ways he once thought impossible. He’s returned to graduate school, preparing to close on his first home, and consistently performs at his best professionally and personally, all while continuing to uphold his public commitment to recovery.“Clearbrook Treatment Centers didn’t just help me stop drinking. They empowered me to dream again,” he reflected. “I’m living proof that recovery is possible, and that with the right support, anyone can rise above addiction.”About Clearbrook Treatment Centers, PennsylvaniaLocated in Laurel Run, PA, Clearbrook Treatment Centers is a part of the Banyan Treatment Center network, offering evidence-based care for individuals struggling with addiction. The Pennsylvania facility provides a full continuum of care, including medical detox, residential treatment, outpatient programs, therapy programs, and faith-based recovery options. Clearbrook is dedicated to helping individuals regain control of their lives through personalized treatment, compassionate staff, and a commitment to long-term recovery.If you or a loved one is struggling with substance use or mental health challenges, it’s not too late to get help. Visit www.clearbrooktreatmentcenters.com or call (877) 836-7614 to learn more.

