Lynxspring Releases E2E Phase 2

A Next-Generation Operational Technology (OT) Data Management and Independent Data Layer (IDL) Platform for the Built Environment

Data has become an invaluable asset, driving business and operational decisions. In today’s fast-paced environment, operational data plays a critical role in how buildings are managed and optimized.” — Marc Petock, VP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Lynxspring

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lynxspring , Inc. ( www.lynxspring.com ), a leading provider of open software and hardware platforms for smarter buildings, smart equipment, and device-to-cloud integration, today announced the launch of Phase 2 of E2E (Edge to Enterprise)—its next-generation OT data management and Independent Data Layer (IDL) platform purpose-built for the evolving demands of the built environment.Empowering the Edge. Enabling the Enterprise.Developed by Lynxspring’s Cloud Technologies Group, E2E is redefining how operational data is collected, normalized, organized, and used—from the edge to the enterprise. Designed for scalability and interoperability, E2E securely connects to building systems and equipment, transforming fragmented, device-level data into structured, meaningful information through a centralized, relational data model.Built on data-first architecture and leveraging Project Haystack data standards, E2E simplifies the complexity of accessing, organizing and modeling operational data. It allows seamless integration with analytics platforms, digital twins, energy systems, and enterprise applications—empowering stakeholders to unlock insights, automate workflows, and drive smarter decision-making.A True Independent Data Layer for BuildingsThe platform includes an Independent Data Layer (IDL)—a system-agnostic, vendor-neutral foundation. This enables future-proof data lifecycle management, ownership, and control, regardless of underlying technologies.Whether integrating with a legacy Building Management Systems, E2E bridges the gap with semantic clarity, robust APIs, and real-time and historical data streaming, making it easier for owners, operators, and developers to meet today’s digital transformation goals while laying the groundwork for intelligent infrastructure of the future.Modern Device Management Capabilities Enhances Building Automation Performance and SecurityThe E2E Device Manager encompasses the tools used to monitor, configure, secure, and maintain essential field devices such as controllers, sensors, actuators, and gateways—components central to HVAC, lighting, access control, and energy management. These capabilities deliver real-time operational visibility, improve scalability, enhance cybersecurity, and reduce downtime across large or distributed facilities. As buildings become more connected and data-driven, device management is proving essential to delivering consistent performance, operational efficiency, and long-term value.Enhanced Capabilities for Greater ImpactNow in deployment across enterprise environments, Phase 2 of E2E delivers significant new enhancements, including:• Advanced data visualization and workflow automation• Expanded data tagging and modeling with Project Haystack standards• Extended integration with third-party systems• Improved edge analytics and real-time alerting• Streamlined configuration tools and faster onboardingThese updates increase the platform’s flexibility and ability to support high-impact use cases such as energy optimization, predictive maintenance, digital twin enablement, and AI-driven building intelligence.Empowering the Future of Smart Buildings“E2E represents a bold step forward in operational data and IDL management,” said Marc Petock, Vice President, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Lynxspring. “With unmatched openness, adaptability, and intelligence, E2E Phase 2 continues our mission of enabling smarter, more connected, and data-empowered buildings. We’re excited to see E2E already delivering real value for enterprise and OEM clients across industries.”Industry RecognitionE2E was honored as Best Tech Innovation in Intelligent Buildings at Realcomm/iBCON 2024, a testament to its breakthrough approach to data management in building operations. The award reflects Lynxspring’s continued leadership in open, scalable, and future-ready solutions.To learn more about E2E or to request a demo, visit www.lynxspring.com/e2e or contact sales@lynxspring.com.About Lynxspring, Inc.Founded in 2002, and embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-cloud solutions and IP technology that create smarter buildings, smarter equipment, and smarter solutions. The company's technologies, products and services provide connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, aggregation and visualization enabling users to achieve operational and business outcomes. The versatility, functionality, and broad scope of the company’s product portfolio, combined with its extensive domain knowledge of the built environment, make it a powerful and economical solution for system integrators, building owners and operators, consultants, and equipment manufacturers. Lynxspring's solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial and government settings in the United States and internationally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.