Discover the Power of Love and Mercy in the Heartwarming New Book, 'Grandma's Bucket of Mercy' by Robin Carole

NH, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning author Robin Carole invites readers of all ages to experience a story of profound love, compassion, and forgiveness in her newly released book, Grandma's Bucket of Mercy. Available now on Amazon here , this beautifully illustrated tale brings timeless life lessons into focus.Set in the 1960s, the story follows a ten-year-old Carole during a summer spent with her grandmother in California. Through a seemingly simple yet mysterious task involving an elderly neighbor, Carole begins a heartfelt journey to understand mercy, compassion, and how small acts of kindness can create a ripple effect of positive change. It's only years later that Carole fully grasps the life-changing impact of these acts of generosity, shaped by her grandmother’s wisdom and love.Grandma's Bucket of Mercy is more than a children’s book; it is a multigenerational story for readers aged 9 and up - adults included - who cherish family bonds, life lessons, and the enduring power of compassion. The book highlights the universal values of mercy and forgiveness, interwoven with the generational wisdom passed down from Carole’s grandmother and mother, both of whom lived through some of the most challenging times in American history, including the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl.Robin Carole shares, “This book is a tribute to the matriarchs in my family whose strength, resilience, and love shaped my life. It demonstrates how even the smallest act of kindness can profoundly impact someone’s life - a lesson worth passing on to every generation.”Readers will find Grandma's Bucket of Mercy to be a heartwarming celebration of family, values, and the extraordinary potential of simple acts of humanity. It’s a story that will resonate deeply with anyone who treasures family or has been touched by the wisdom of a grandparent.Grandma's Bucket of Mercy (ISBN: 9781966799580) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $29.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the back cover:You are never too old or too young to learn life's lessons.Multiple award-winning author Robin Carole shares another heartwarming and true story, Grandma's Bucket of Mercy. This story of family, love, and forgiveness will resonate with all ages. Discover the definition of mercy through a life lesson that shows how a simple act of kindness can have the greatest impact on a person's life.A generation has passed since Carole's grandmother and mother survived the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression of the 1930s in her story, Firewood and Christmas Potatoes. Now ten-year-old Carole will spend a brief summer vacation with her grandmother during the 1960s. Carole's grandmother sends her on an adventure that involves the neighbor who lives in the apartment directly behind her.Young Carole does not immediately understand the importance of this unusual assignment and how it will reshape an old man's life. Four years later, Carole finally grasps the meaning and magnitude of mercy when a family member of the old man shares how these anonymous deeds changed the old man's life before his passing.Carole's grandmother knew the value of teaching this epochal lesson of mercy - a lesson that transformed her old neighbor and enlightened her young granddaughter.Grandma's Bucket of Mercy is a beautifully illustrated story for every child and for the childlike spirit in every adult.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

