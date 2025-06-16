Stukent Receives President’s Award from NEACH for Innovation in Financial Education

Brennan Summers accepting the NEACH President's Award on behalf of Stukent, Inc.

Stukent Inc. has been awarded the President’s Award from the New England Automated Clearing House (NEACH).

IDAHO FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stukent, a leader in education technology, has been awarded the President’s Award from the New England Automated Clearing House (NEACH) . The award honors a company that has made significant achievements in the innovation, development, implementation, or advancement of electronic payments for the benefit of the financial institution or its customers/members.Stukent earned this recognition for its Personal Finance Simulation , a hands-on learning tool that helps students understand and manage real-world financial scenarios. Through decision-based learning, students make everyday financial choices, encounter the consequences of those decisions, and develop critical life skills — all within a classroom setting.“Financial illiteracy is a nationwide challenge, and we believe the best solution is experiential learning,” said Jim Holm, CEO of Stukent. “By simulating real-world financial activities, we’re preparing students to step into adulthood with competence and confidence. Financial literacy is a basic building block that helps students lift themselves, their families, and their communities. We are grateful to NEACH for this recognition and remain committed to aligning educational impact with long-term financial wellness.”The simulation is offered year-round in classrooms and made possible through sponsorships from local financial institutions. These partnerships allow schools to provide students with real-world financial education at no cost, while giving banks and credit unions the opportunity to connect with future account holders who understand how to manage their money.“We’re proud to honor Stukent with NEACH’s President’s Award,” said Sean Carter, AAP President and CEO of NEACH. “Their hands-on program transforms how students learn about banking, budgeting, and taxes — creating lasting impact in classrooms and communities.”Learn more about the simulation and how it’s helping students build lifelong financial skills by watching the award ceremony video here. About Stukent:Stukent is reimagining effective education, bridging the gap between academia and dynamic, fast-moving industries. The company provides innovative Simternshipsand digital courseware for business, marketing, and communication disciplines. More than 7,500 high schools and higher education institutions across 84 countries use Stukent solutions. Founded in 2013, Stukent’s mission is to help educators help students help the world. The company is headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho. To learn more, visit stukent.com.About NEACH:The New England Automated Clearing House (NEACH) is a non-profit association that helps members originate and receive ACH transactions, and provides products, services, education, and marketing to increase the acceptance, use and quality of electronic transactions. For more information or to join NEACH, visit neach.org.

2025 NEACH Excellence Awards - President's Award - Stukent

