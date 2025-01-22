Stukent Expands Educational Portfolio with Acquisition of BusinessU

IDAHO FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stukent , a global leader in experiential learning and innovative Simternships, has acquired BusinessU , a trusted provider of interactive curriculum solutions for high school business classrooms.This acquisition enhances Stukent’s mission to deliver cutting-edge tools that empower educators and inspire students worldwide. Stukent is a portfolio company of Tritium Partners.“BusinessU has built an incredible platform that aligns perfectly with Stukent’s vision for reimagining education,” said Jim Holm, CEO of Stukent. “By combining BusinessU’s innovative approach with our expertise in Simternships and courseware, we’re creating a richer, more flexible learning experience for educators and students alike.”Why this Acquisition Matters- Revolutionary Learning Tools: BusinessU’s customizable courseware platform will integrate seamlessly with Stukent’s offerings, providing educators more flexibility to meet diverse classroom needs.- Expanded Subject Offerings: BusinessU adds new subjects such as agriculture and full-year business courses, broadening Stukent’s reach into more specialized fields of study.- Strengthened Educator Support: Combining the companies’ strengths creates even greater opportunities for professional development and classroom success.- Wider Access for Schools: The acquisition connects BusinessU’s high school educators to Stukent’s advanced simulations while introducing BusinessU’s solutions to Stukent’s extensive network of institutions.Michael Lewis, President and Cofounder of BusinessU, shared his enthusiasm: “Joining forces with Stukent allows us to amplify our shared mission of delivering innovative, engaging resources to educators and students. Together, we’ll provide even more impactful tools to prepare the next generation of business leaders.”The acquisition of BusinessU marks a significant step forward in Stukent’s mission to equip educators with state-of-the-art tools and inspire the next generation of learners.###About BusinessUBusinessU is transforming business education by providing standards-based, interactive curriculum platforms designed to inspire the next generation of business professionals. Founded in 2019 by Graham Baughman, Michael Lewis, and Sam Marks, BusinessU offers full-year courses in marketing, accounting, entrepreneurship, introduction to business, economics, management, finance, and MS Office certification prep. Each course features dynamic video content led by diverse entrepreneurs, auto-graded assessments, collaborative projects, ethical challenges, and more. Trusted by over 3,000 educators nationwide, BusinessU is headquartered in Lexington, KY. To learn more, visit businessu.org.About StukentStukent is reimagining effective education, bridging the gap between academia and dynamic, fast-moving industries. Stukent provides innovative Simternshipsfor business, marketing, and communication disciplines. Over 7,500 high school and higher education institutions across 84 countries use these simulations and courseware. Stukent was founded in 2013 to help educators help students help the world. Stukent is headquartered in Idaho Falls, ID. To learn more, visit stukent.com.About Tritium PartnersFounded in 2013, Tritium Partners is a private equity firm focused on technology and services companies with exceptional growth potential. With nearly $1.5 billion of committed capital raised, Tritium actively partners with talented founders and executives to build market-leading companies through high-growth strategies while maintaining capital efficiency. Tritium's approach emphasizes creating long-term value through strategic growth initiatives and acquisitions, with specialized expertise in internet marketplaces, supply chain and logistics, fintech and financial services, software, data and analytics, and tech-enabled business services companies. For more information, please visit tritiumpartners.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.