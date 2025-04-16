ICCU and Stukent Announce Renewed Commitment to Expand Financial Literacy Across the West

ICCU and Stukent expand their partnership to bring free, hands-on financial literacy tools to 500K students across the western U.S.

POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICCU and Stukent, a leading edtech provider of digital simulations, have announced a major expansion of their partnership to promote financial literacy among high school students. The initiative will reach more than 1,000 schools and nearly 500,000 students across the western United States.At the heart of this initiative is the Stukent Personal Finance Simulation , an interactive, scenario-based learning experience where students make real-world financial decisions in a risk-free environment. Combined with the “Personal Finance” courseware, this up-to-date curriculum prepares students with essential money management skills — including budgeting, saving, investing, taxes, and responsible credit use.“We’ve seen firsthand how this program transforms classrooms,” said Michael Watson, the Chief Marketing Officer at ICCU. “Over the past five years, we’ve heard incredible success stories from educators and students alike. Stukent’s innovative simulation doesn’t just teach — it empowers students to take ownership of their financial futures. We’re proud to be expanding a partnership that’s already making such a meaningful difference.”The sponsorship is available to high schools in:● Idaho (statewide)● Arizona counties: Cochise, Santa Cruz, Pima, Yuma, Maricopa, Pinal, Graham, and Greenlee● Eastern Washington counties: Benton, Franklin, and SpokaneThe initiative builds on ICCU’s original partnership with Stukent, which launched in Idaho and quickly gained momentum as educators saw the value of bringing practical financial education into their classrooms.“Students aren’t just reading about personal finance — they’re actually practicing it,” said Jim Holm, CEO of Stukent. “The simulation places them in real-life financial situations where they make decisions, see the outcomes, and learn by doing. It’s active learning at its best. Thanks to ICCU’s support, more students will have access to this experience, no matter their school’s budget.”Along with digital resources, Stukent encourages teachers to bring their own insights and instruction into the classroom. This hybrid approach — combining simulation, curriculum, and discussion — gives students a well-rounded, hands-on financial learning experience.“My students love this program, and so do I,” said Katie Bird, a teacher at Timberline High School. “It gives them real-world experience and teaches them the importance of personal finance in a fun and engaging way. ICCU’s support of my students is amazing. We wouldn’t be able to afford this opportunity without them. Their support is making a difference and helping me prepare my students to take control of their finances and become productive members of society.”Schools in the defined service areas are encouraged to apply now for full access to the sponsored curriculum. Implementation is available now for the upcoming 2025-2026 academic year.To learn more or apply, visit stukent.com/iccu About ICCU: Idaho Central Credit Union, known as ICCU, was organized as a state-chartered credit union in 1940 and has since grown to have over $12 billion in assets and serve over 700,000 members throughout Idaho, Washington, Arizona, and eastern Oregon. ICCU offers a wide variety of financial products, including personal and business banking, mortgage services, wealth management, insurance, and more. ICCU is a full-service, federally insured financial institution and is ranked as a top credit union in the nation in returning value to its members. For an ICCU location near you, please visit ICCU.com About Stukent: Stukent is reimagining effective education, bridging the gap between academia and dynamic, fast-moving industries. The company provides innovative Simternshipsand digital courseware for business, marketing, and communication disciplines. More than 7,500 high schools and higher education institutions across 84 countries use Stukent solutions. Founded in 2013, Stukent’s mission is to help educators help students help the world. The company is headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho. To learn more, visit stukent.com.

