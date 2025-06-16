OGARAJETS Welcomes Matt Lake as Head of Marketing & Data

Matt Lake Joins OGARAJETS as Head of Marketing & Data

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OGARAJETS is pleased to announce Matt Lake as its new Head of Marketing & Data. With more than a decade of experience at the intersection of marketing technology and analytics, Matt brings a performance-minded approach to OGARA’s growing leadership team.Most recently serving as Executive Director of Marketing Operations at NCR Voyix, Matt led the launch of a high-impact brand website to align with the company’s NYSE listing. The site was nominated for a Webflow Award, underscoring his ability to deliver exceptional results under pressure.In his new role, Matt will oversee marketing operations, campaign execution, and the data strategy that drives OGARA’s growth. His focus will be on enhancing client engagement, streamlining digital systems, and using data to inform marketing performance across all platforms.“Matt’s rare mix of creative thinking and analytical expertise makes him a perfect fit for OGARA,” said Johnny Foster, President & CEO. “His leadership will help us expand our marketing capabilities and deliver measurable results as we continue to scale.”Matt is a graduate of the University of Georgia and Georgia State University and holds certifications in Google Analytics, Webflow, and Scrum Product Ownership. He is also a licensed private pilot, adding a personal layer of connection to the aviation industry he now serves.Outside of OGARAJETS, Matt enjoys playing drums, reading history, and spending time with his wife and two young children. He’s currently planning a family trip to Croatia this fall.Matt’s addition reflects OGARAJETS’ commitment to strategic growth, data-driven decision-making, and delivering a world-class client experience.About OGARAJETSFounded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $8 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, OGARAJETS is known for its integrity and client-first approach, earning a level of trust that is rare in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.