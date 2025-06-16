Gail Petrowsky and Daughters Jill and Dava Featured in Trudy Jacobson’s Series Honoring Great American Women

Family’s Story of Grief, Resilience, and Purpose Highlights Strength Passed Through Generations

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trudy Jacobson, creator and host of the acclaimed video series “Great American Women,” is proud to feature Gail Petrowsky and her daughters, Jill Petrowsky and Dava Seidman, in a new episode highlighting women who have turned adversity into purpose. The episode explores how this remarkable family navigated profound loss and emerged as powerful examples of strength, service, and entrepreneurship.Gail Petrowsky, a transformational life coach, lost her husband Joe unexpectedly. Instead of being consumed by grief, she leaned into her mission of helping others overcome trauma and live more fulfilling lives.“You have to grieve,” Gail says in the episode, “but you also have to find pieces of sunshine to put in your life whenever you can.”Her daughters followed suit in remarkable ways. Jill, a mortgage loan originator, decided to honor her late father’s legacy by continuing in the family business despite the overwhelming grief of his passing just months after she earned her license.“I almost had to put my grief aside… but I needed to full steam ahead in this business, and I wanted to make my father proud,” Jill shares in the episode.Dava Seidman, who transitioned from fashion design to becoming a general contractor, took her father’s encouragement to heart when he suggested she consider home renovations.“He said, ‘Well, is it really that different than fashion?’” she recalls. “And the truth is, it’s really not. It’s texture, color, and user all the way.”The episode showcases how these three women found healing not by forgetting their pain but by building something new from it in business, family life, and personal growth.“Gail, Jill, and Dava exemplify what it means to be Great American Women,” said Jacobson. “Their story is one of faith, family, and fierce determination.”Watch the full episode now.For more on Gail Petrowsky’s coaching work, visit: https://www.gailpetrowsky.com

