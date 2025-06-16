LIFT Program Opens Applications in Business Loan Funding

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announces the opening of the Legacy Investment for Technology (LIFT) application process today, June 16. This funding opportunity drives economic growth in our state by fueling innovative North Dakota businesses.

The LIFT fund received a $10 million appropriation for the 2025-27 biennium. “We are grateful for the support from the North Dakota 69th Legislative Assembly” said Commerce Economic Development Deputy Director/Head of Investments and Innovation Shayden Akason. “Supporting North Dakota companies that are commercializing intellectual property continues to be a strong component of the state’s economic development.”

LIFT is an innovation loan fund that supports technology advancement by providing financing for commercialization of intellectual property within the state of North Dakota. The use of the loan funds is available to enhance capacity and to the extent possible, leverage state, federal and private sources of funding.

Commerce collaborates with the Bank of North Dakota to manage and administer the loan fund. LIFT loan terms include 0% interest for the first three years of the loan, and 2% interest for the next two years, and an interest rate equal to a standard Bank of North Dakota loan for all subsequent years. The program is open to North Dakota companies working in advanced computing and data management, agriculture technology, autonomous and unmanned vehicles and technologies, energy, health care, value-added agriculture, value-added energy, and any area specifically identified by the LIFT committee as contributing to the diversification of the state’s economy.

Since its launch in 2019, the LIFT committee has awarded $44 million to 71 innovative companies, propelling North Dakota’s economic growth.

Applications for the LIFT program will be accepted through July 25, 2025.

For more information, application guidelines and program details, visit https://belegendary.link/LIFT.