UGenome AI & PlexusDx Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Pharmacogenomic Testing to Support Personalized Medicine

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UGenome AI, a leader in genomic software innovation, and PlexusDx, a high-growth molecular diagnostics company specializing in pharmacogenomic (PGx) and nutrigenomic (NGx) testing, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate PlexusDx’s pharmacogenomic testing platform into UGenome’s personalized medicine ecosystem. This collaboration is designed to enhance drug-gene interaction insights, accelerate treatment alignment, and support precision therapy for individuals with rare and complex conditions.With over 95% of individuals carrying at least one actionable pharmacogenomic variant, the need for personalized medication guidance is more urgent than ever. Through this partnership, UGenome AI will utilize PlexusDx’s CLIA-certified PGx testing services to streamline access to medication insights based on each patient’s unique DNA profile.“PlexusDx is proud to partner with UGenome AI to bring best-in-class pharmacogenomic testing to more patients through their advanced genomic analysis platform,” said Jay Hastings, CEO of PlexusDx. “Our clinical PGx platform helps identify gene-drug interactions that can influence treatment efficacy and safety—especially critical for patients with rare diseases who are often prescribed complex medication regimens.”UGenome’s suite of tools includes advanced bioinformatics platforms with personalized reference genomes and pharmacogenomics to enhance the interpretation of next-generation sequencing data. The insights from the sequencing data can support clinicians and patients navigating rare and undiagnosed genetic conditions. With the addition of pharmacogenomic data from PlexusDx, the UGenome platforms will offer clinicians more precise prescribing support to minimize adverse reactions and improve therapeutic outcomes.“By integrating PlexusDx testing, we’re enhancing the precision and personalization of our platform,” said Zachary Brooks, PhD, founder and CEO of UGenome AI. “This partnership brings patients one step closer to faster, safer, and more effective treatment options guided by their genetic profile.”PlexusDx has processed over 50,000 tests and is known for its commitment to making actionable, science-backed DNA insights accessible to consumers and providers. Through this partnership, UGenome AI and PlexusDx aim to further reduce the diagnostic and therapeutic journey for patients facing rare or hard-to-treat conditions.About UGenome AIUGenome AI is a precision medicine technology company focused on advancing genomic analysis for faster diagnoses and more personalized care. The company leverages whole genome sequencing data, personalized reference genome, an advanced bioinformatics platform, and pharmacogenomics to accelerate the treatment journey for patients. For more information, visit https://ugenome.io/ About PlexusDxPlexusDx is a molecular diagnostics company offering clinical-grade at-home genetic testing focused on pharmacogenomics, nutrigenomics , and healthy aging. PlexusDx delivers personalized, evidence-based health insights and recommendations based on each individual’s DNA. For more information, visit https://plexusdx.com/

