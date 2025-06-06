PlexusDx Releases Genetic Methylation Test and MTHFR Testing Kit on Amazon

At-home Genetic Methylation Test Kit and MTHFR Testing Kit by PlexusDx. Includes 95+ DNA reports analyzing key genes like MTHFR, COMT, BHMT, AHCY, and folate metabolism. Offers personalized supplement and meal plan recommendations.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlexusDx, a precision health innovator and leader in at-home DNA testing, proudly announces the expanded availability of its genetic methylation test - now sold on Amazon.com. This breakthrough gives more individuals direct access to advanced methylation testing and comprehensive MTHFR testing kits, empowering consumers with actionable insights into their detox, energy, and mental health pathways.Backed by peer-reviewed scientific studies, the PlexusDx Genetic Methylation Test analyzes more than 95 key genetic variants involved in methylation, including MTHFR (C677T and A1298C), COMT, MTRR, BHMT, and others. Unlike many basic MTHFR testing kits that analyze just one or two variants, PlexusDx delivers the most complete and science-driven insights available for home-based methylation testing."Our mission is to make advanced DNA health insights accessible, affordable, and easy to understand," said Jay Hastings, CEO of PlexusDx. "By listing our leading genetic methylation test on Amazon, we’re putting science-backed wellness tools in more hands, faster."Why PlexusDx’s Methylation Test Stands Out:-Most Comprehensive: Covers over 95 methylation-related genes and SNPs-Actionable Reports: Includes personalized diet, supplement, and lifestyle suggestions-Scientifically Validated: Built on peer-reviewed research and clinical data-At-Home Convenience: Easy cheek swab, free return shipping, and secure online results-Trusted by Thousands: Used by healthcare professionals, wellness experts, and biohackers alikeMethylation is a critical process for detoxification, mental clarity, cardiovascular health, and energy metabolism. Imbalances due to genetic variations—such as those in the MTHFR gene—can impact everything from nutrient absorption to immune function. The PlexusDx MTHFR testing kit is designed to uncover these variants and provide clear, practical next steps.Now Available on AmazonThe PlexusDx Genetic Methylation Test is now available for purchase on Amazon, providing fast shipping and the convenience of shopping from a trusted online marketplace. Amazon shoppers can now access one of the most advanced methylation testing kits available—no clinic visit required.About PlexusDxPlexusDx is a CLIA-certified laboratory that combines cutting-edge genomics, clinical expertise, and artificial intelligence to deliver personalized health recommendations. Dedicated to privacy and security, PlexusDx ensures all client data is HIPAA-compliant and protected with advanced encryption. PlexusDx tests are intended for informational purposes only and should be reviewed with a healthcare provider familiar with the individual’s medical history. For more information on PlexusDx and its precision health solutions, visit https://plexusdx.com/

