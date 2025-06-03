PlexusDx At-Home DNA Tests Now HSA/FSA Eligible Through Flex Partnership

PlexusDx announces HSA and FSA payment eligibility through Flex, making at-home DNA testing more accessible for proactive health and wellness.

All PlexusDx DNA tests, including genetic methylation, longevity, and pharmacogenomic panels, are now eligible for HSA and FSA payment at PlexusDx.com.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlexusDx, a leader in precision health and direct-to-consumer DNA testing, is proud to announce a new partnership with Flex, the leading HSA/FSA payment platform. Through this partnership, customers can now use their Health Savings Accounts (HSA) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) to purchase PlexusDx's entire line of at-home DNA tests, including its popular genetic methylation test , longevity test, and functional health panels.With over 50,000+ tests processed, PlexusDx has become a trusted source for actionable, science-backed insights into nutrition, medication response, aging, and more. By integrating with Flex, PlexusDx removes a major financial barrier, empowering more individuals to invest in their health using pre-tax dollars.“This partnership with Flex is about expanding access to personalized health,” said Jay Hastings, CEO of PlexusDx. “Whether you're optimizing your diet, understanding how your body processes medications, or supporting healthy aging, using your HSA or FSA card makes it easier to take control of your DNA-based wellness. As an added benefit, now customers can save up to 40% by paying with their HSA/FSA accounts.”HSA/FSA Eligible Tests Now Include:Genetic Methylation Test: Discover how your genes influence methylation, detox, and folate metabolism.Longevity DNA Test: Analyze genes related to cognitive health, cellular aging, and inflammation.Functional Health DNA Test: A comprehensive wellness panel covering energy, hormones, immunity, and inflammation.Diet & Weight Loss DNA Test: Unlock your ideal fitness routine and DNA diet based on your genetics.Now offered at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and PlexusDx.com, these DNA testing kits are more accessible than ever. Each test includes a simple at-home cheek swab kit and secure, online results. Customers can easily use HSA/FSA cards at checkout thanks to the integration with Flex's seamless payment system.PlexusDx’s at-home DNA tests are backed by cutting-edge genetic science and offer comprehensive reports across more than 1,000 traits. With growing demand for functional, preventative health solutions, the ability to use HSA/FSA funds makes proactive health management more financially accessible to millions of Americans.About PlexusDxPlexusDx is a CLIA-certified laboratory that combines cutting-edge genomics, clinical expertise, and artificial intelligence to deliver personalized health recommendations. Dedicated to privacy and security, PlexusDx ensures all client data is HIPAA-compliant and protected with advanced encryption. PlexusDx tests are intended for informational purposes only and should be reviewed with a healthcare provider familiar with the individual’s medical history. For more information on PlexusDx and its precision health solutions, visit https://plexusdx.com/

