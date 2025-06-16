Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,449 in the last 365 days.

Greek experience valuable in digitalisation of public administration

Serbian Minister of Public Administration and Local Self-Government Snežana Paunović met today with Minister of the Interior of Greece Theodoros Livanios to discuss local self-government, the digitalisation of public administration and infrastructure issues of importance to the citizens of both countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Greek experience valuable in digitalisation of public administration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more