Council of Europe important partner in reform of Serbia’s judicial system

Minister of Justice Nenad Vujić met today with Head of the Council of Europe (CoE) Office in Belgrade János Babity to discuss joint projects in the areas of strengthening judicial independence, combating corruption, promoting human rights and aligning legislation with European standards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.