Council of Europe important partner in reform of Serbia’s judicial system

Minister of Justice Nenad Vujić met today with Head of the Council of Europe (CoE) Office in Belgrade János Babity to discuss joint projects in the areas of strengthening judicial independence, combating corruption, promoting human rights and aligning legislation with European standards.

