Further improvement of cooperation with Greece in field of internal affairs

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dačić and Minister of Public Administration and Local Self-Government Snežana Paunović discussed today with Greek Minister of the Interior Theodoros Livanios further improvement of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of migration, border control and public administration.

