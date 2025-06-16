NCJAR Met with Lawmakers in DC to Advocate for Housing & Homeownership

2025 REALTORS® Legislative Meetings

NCJAR met with lawmakers to advocate for housing access during the 2025 REALTORS® Legislative Meetings in D.C.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the 2025 National Association of REALTORSLegislative Meetings, 13 members of North Central Jersey Association of Realtors NCJAR ) met with members of Congress in Washington, D.C., to advocate for policies that will increase the housing supply and improve access to homeownership.Members and staff of North Central Jersey Association of Realtors(NCJAR) met with several key policymakers—including Josh Gottheimer, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Tom Kean Jr., Rob Menendez, Mikie Sherrill, LaMonica McIver, and Nellie Pou—to discuss vital issues impacting the real estate profession and the communities they serve. The discussions focused on protecting private property rights, expanding housing supply and increasing opportunity for all, and supporting the unique needs of self-employed professionals. Additionally, the group highlighted how research from the National Association of Realtors NAR ) demonstrates real estate’s significant impact on the economy and the critical role it plays in helping consumers. Emphasis was also placed on the importance of property ownership in fostering safe and resilient communities.“Real estate represents nearly one-fifth of the United States’ GDP. The meetings on Capitol Hill were an opportunity for North Central Jersey Association of Realtorsto talk directly with lawmakers about the positive impact REALTORShave in local communities and for the broader economy,” said 2025 NCJAR President Jeffrey Jones.NAR and NCJAR support policies that will address the estimated 4.7 million home shortage in America. Increasing the supply of housing, easing market constraints, and making it easier for Americans to find homes they can afford will stabilize prices, revitalize communities, and support the American Dream of homeownership.“Homeownership builds generational wealth, but a 4.7 million home shortage threatens middle-class prosperity. The members of Congress we met with were receptive to our ideas and appreciated that REALTORSare hard-working entrepreneurs who make the American Dream of homeownership possible,” added Jones.NAR, and state and local associations organized the meetings on Capitol Hill as a part of their advocacy efforts on behalf of the real estate industry.About NCJARThe North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS(NCJAR) is the largest local REALTORassociation in New Jersey, serving thousands of real estate professionals across Morris, Essex, Union, and Passaic counties. Committed to promoting the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct, NCJAR provides its members with innovative educational programs, advocacy, and resources to better serve the public. Through its dedication to community outreach, professional development, and legislative engagement, NCJAR plays a vital role in shaping the real estate landscape in North Central New Jersey.

