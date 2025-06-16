I, Albert Peabody by Jerry Schellhammer: A Chilling Thriller That Turns the Villain into an Unexpected Hero

An unforgettable journey into the mind of a man society ignored—and the shocking truth he reveals.

CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jerry Schellhammer delivers a gripping new suspense thriller, I, Albert Peabody, exploring the unnerving confession of a serial killer who quite literally got away with murder. In this bold psychological tale, the villain is not only the narrator—but possibly the one person the world never suspected.

What started as a minor character in one of Schellhammer's short stories evolved into Albert Peabody, a complex antihero who challenges our understanding of morality, justice, and the invisible people we ignore every day. The result is a haunting and unexpected journey that leaves readers questioning: What if the person you overlook is your worst nightmare—or your greatest ally?

“Be aware of the person you do not pay attention to. He might be either your best friend or your worst enemy.” — Jerry Schellhammer



About the Author:

Born in San Francisco and raised in Washington State, Jerry Schellhammer began writing poetry and short stories in high school. He holds a BA in English from Washington State University and a certificate in Technical Writing. A former Eagle Scout and Army National Guard veteran of 23 years, Jerry now works for a tribal casino and lives on five acres of peaceful land outside Cheney, Washington.

His other works include This Life: My Life After My Stroke, Four Seasons, and A Man’s Passion.

📚 Learn more at: https://jerryschellhammer.com



Jerry P. Schellhammer's Global Book Network TV Interview with Logan Crawford!

