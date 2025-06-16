Xcede Group shortlisted three times at 2025 Recruiter Awards

These three shortlistings represent more than just industry recognition – they validate our entire approach to recruitment” — Adam Marsh, CEO of Xcede Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xcede Group, a specialist recruitment consultancy, is celebrating after being shortlisted in three categories at the 2025 Recruiter Awards.

The Group’s three nominations are for:

• Best Client Service (Xcede Group)

• Best Engineering Recruitment Agency (EarthStream Global)

• Best IT/Technology Recruitment Agency (Xcede)

This great achievement underscores Xcede Group’s position as a market leader with recognition across our flagship brands and across multiple sectors.

Excellence in Specialist Markets

The shortlistings reflect Xcede Group’s sector specialism approach, with each brand delivering expertise in their respective markets. EarthStream Global’s nomination for Best Engineering recruiter shows the company’s strong presence in the engineering sector. Xcede’s nomination in IT/Technology category proves they are a go to partner for tech businesses looking for top talent.

The Best Client Service nomination for Xcede Group recognises the company’s long term partnership approach and delivering results for clients across all sectors.

Industry Recognition for Excellence

Adam Marsh, CEO of Xcede Group, commented: "These three shortlistings represent more than just industry recognition – they validate our entire approach to recruitment. Our success stems from understanding that different sectors require different expertise, and our specialist brands allow us to deliver that focused knowledge while maintaining the highest standards of client service across the board."

He continued: "What makes this particularly special is seeing recognition for both our Group-wide client service excellence and the specialist expertise of our individual brands. It demonstrates that our strategy of combining deep sector knowledge with exceptional service delivery is resonating with both clients and the wider industry."

UK Recruiter Awards 2025

The Recruiter Awards, now in its 24th year, is the UK’s leading recruitment awards, celebrating excellence across the entire industry. From traditional agency work to the latest technology and innovative hiring strategies, the awards showcase the best talent and practices in the UK hiring sector.

Looking Forward

The awards ceremony is in September 2025 and Xcede Group will be up against the best of the industry for these awards. Regardless of the outcome, the Group sees these nominations as recognition of the teams’ hard work in delivering great results for clients and candidates.

The shortlistings come at a time of growth for Xcede Group, solidifying its position as a trusted recruitment partner that can deliver specialist expertise across multiple high demand sectors.

About Xcede Group

Xcede Group is a specialist recruitment consultancy operating across multiple sectors through its portfolio of expert brands. The Group combines deep sector knowledge with great client service to deliver solutions for businesses and career opportunities for professionals.

About the Brands:

• Xcede: IT and technology recruitment

• EarthStream Global: Engineering and energy recruitment

• Xcede Group: Full client service across all sectors

________________________________________

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.