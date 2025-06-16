AWARD WINNING SONGWRITER/ARTIST SHANE STEVENS RELEASES NEW SUMMER SMASH 'GRITS' (GIRLS RAISED IN THE SOUTH) JUNE 20th

Photo Credit: Ari Lyon

Stevens Has Penned Hits For Walker Hayes, Carrie Underwood, Lady A, Selena Gomez, Lukas Graham, Ariana Grande & Many Others

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 20th, multi-award-winning songwriter and artist Shane Stevens will release his new summer single “GRITS” (Girls Raised in the South), the second offering from his forthcoming album and the follow up to his recently released duet “I Can’t Quit” with country star Sara Evans.Listen To “GRITS” here: - https://s.disco.ac/tkgmwwfjukxg (for listening purposes only, do not post)Speaking about the song, Shane shares: "My new single, GRITS stands for Girls Raised in the South and was a song that just had to be born. It was the fourth song of the day that I composed at a session in LA, writing with and for another artist. At about two in the morning, when we finished recording his vocals, I told my co-producer Tedd T, (who also co-produced “I Can’t Quit), that I had an idea that I wanted to write. I explained to him what I wanted the beat to be and told him not to play any chords because I had a chorus melody and lyric idea that I wanted to throw down and sometimes chords get in the way.”“So, I wrote both the chorus and the post-chorus on the microphone while recording and it just flew out. After we had finished recording, I went back home, and at about 5:30 AM, the verse lyric and melody woke me up, and I wrote it. I then texted Tedd and asked if I could run over and sing down the verse idea, and he happily obliged.” “The windup is that GRITS is a celebratory song about all the southern girls I grew up with and the new friends I made along the way in Nashville. I hope this song makes people laugh and dance the way it was intended. This one is for my girls! Y’all crank it!"The past few months have been a whirlwind for Shane Stevens, he released his first single “I Can’t Quit” with superstar Sara Evans, a duet that the two performed to at a sold-out audience at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. “I Can’t Quit” has received over 250,000 streams and was featured on Spotify’s “All New Country” editorial playlist for an unprecedented three week run before being added to the “Next From Nashville” Spotify editorial playlist.In addition, he co-wrote the #1 hit “Higher” for American Idol’s Breanna Nix which hit #1 on the iTunes Country and All Genre charts in less than 24 hours after release and is now #1 on the Billboard Christian Digital Song Sales chart. Stevens also co-wrote “Miss Wanna Be” for Jenna Davis and performed at Tin Pan South in Nashville, the 2025 BMI Key West Songwriter Festival, and the Live In The Vineyard concert in Napa.About Shane StevensAlthough musicians often love to say they were born to write, singer/songwriter Shane Stevens has more cause than most. He has written both country and pop hits that have been recorded by chart-topping and multi award winning artists such as Carrie Underwood, Lady A, Selena Gomez, Walker Hayes, Meghan Trainor, Ariana Grande, Little Big Town and Kelly Rowland, Sara Evans, Jordin Sparks, Fifth Harmony, Little Mix, Jesse McCartney and a recent single co-written for Lukas Graham.As a noted and multi-award-winning songwriter, Stevens received his first Grammy nomination in 2021 for “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes, which was a number one hit and RIAA certified 6X Platinum and was just named #6 on Billboard’s Top Country Songs of the 21st Century. Stevens also received a BMI award and NSAI award for one of the ten “Songs I Wish I’d Written” for “Fancy Like” and an Academy of Country Music Award nomination for Song of the Year. His first number one song, “American Honey” was recorded by Lady A and also won him the NSAI award as well as the “Million-Aire” and “Most-Performed Country Songs of the Year” awards from BMI.Contact: Deborah Radel at DRPR, deborah@drpr.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.