Chipoys Tapatio chip

THE AUTHENTIC MEXICAN SNACK CHIPOYS ANNOUNCES ITS NEW LICENSING DEAL WITH THE POPULAR TAPATIO HOT SAUCE

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chipoys and Tapatío Ignite Bold Flavor with New Licensing Partnership. Two powerhouse brands known for delivering unforgettable flavor experiences, ChipoysAuthentic Mexican Potato Chips and TapatíoHot Sauce, are joining forces in a sizzling new licensing partnership set to spice up snack aisles nationwide.This exciting collaboration blends Tapatío’s iconic hot sauce with Chipoys’ authentic Mexican potato chips, creating a bold new snack that captures the essence of both brands. Fans of fiery flavors and crunchy textures can now enjoy the unmistakable zest of Tapatío on the crave-worthy crunch of Chipoys chips—an instant favorite for heat-seekers everywhere.Chipoys, formerly known as crunchy, spicy rolled tortilla chips, is now being rebranded as potato chips. The three partners are James Lindsay, Founder and CEO of Rap Snacks; Berner, CEO and owner of Cookies;, and Michael Berro, distribution guru and partner.“We’re thrilled to partner with Chipoys to bring a new dimension to the Tapatío brand,” said Luis Saavedra Jr., President of Tapatío. “Our fans have long used our sauce to add flavor to snacks—this partnership is a natural extension of that love.”Chipoys Chips co-founder, Michael Berro, added, echoing the sentiment, “Collaborating with a beloved brand like Tapatío allows us to bring something truly exciting to our fans. It’s a bold snack with even bolder heritage.”“We are incredibly excited about this new licensing partnership. We understand what this means to snackers who love flavor, and we are certain the consumer will not be disappointed.” Said James Lindsay, partner.The new Tapatío x Chipoys flavor line will hit store shelves “this summer” and will be launched with a fiery campaign across social media and retail platforms."To be able to lock the exclusive license for Tapatio in the potato chip category is huge for chipoys and speaks volumes about where we are going as a brand. Tapatio is a timeless brand that speaks to our culture; we are looking to accomplish the same at Chipoys." Said Berner, partner. For additional info on Chipoys products, please visit our website at www.chipoys.com..About Tapatío: Founded in 1971, Tapatío is a family-owned company that has become a staple in homes and restaurants alike. Known for its flavorful heat, the brand is beloved by generations across the globe.About Chipoys: Chipoys is known for its premium rolled tortilla chips and unapologetically bold approach to snacking. It delivers a snack like no other, with unique textures and intense flavors.For press inquiries, please contact: Gwendolyn Priestley: gwenprdiva@gmail.comOlivia Shalhoup - olivia@amethystcollab.com

