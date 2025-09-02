Rap Snacks CEO James Lindsay Launches Do the Right Thing A Healthier Snack Featuring Snoop as 1st Celebrity Ambassador

"Do The Right Thing" Snoops featured Bag

Rap Snacks Founder James Lindsay Launches “Do the Right Thing” — A Healthier Snack Line Featuring Snoop Dogg as First Celebrity Ambassador

“We’ve always been about flavor and culture. “Now we’re adding purpose. Do the Right Thing is about giving people snacks that feel good and do good. And having Snoop Dogg lead the charge. Is iconic!” — James Lindsay, Rap Snacks Founder and CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Lindsay, visionary founder of Rap Snacks , is proud to announce the launch of Do the Right Thing, a bold new snack line designed to meet the growing demand for healthier, culturally resonant food options. The brand’s first celebrity ambassador is none other than hip-hop icon and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg, whose legacy of authenticity and innovation makes him the perfect face for this next evolution in snacking. Snoop is also featured on several of the original Rap Snacks chips.Do the Right Thing is more than a product—it’s a movement. With a focus on clean ingredients, reduced sodium, and plant-based options, the line aims to empower communities to make better choices without sacrificing flavor or cultural relevance. From sweet potato chips to protein-packed puffs, each snack is crafted to reflect the vibrancy of hip-hop while honoring wellness.“We’ve always been about flavor and culture,” said James Lindsay. “Now we’re adding purpose. Do the Right Thing is about giving people snacks that feel good and do good. And having Snoop Dogg lead the charge? That’s legendary.”Snoop Dogg, known for his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to community uplift, will appear in national campaigns, digital activations, and limited-edition packaging. His involvement marks a new chapter in Rap Snacks’ mission to fuse entertainment, empowerment, and everyday products.“I’ve been down with Rap Snacks since day one,” said Snoop Dogg. “Now we’re taking it to the next level—snacks that taste bomb and help folks live better. That’s what I call doing the right thing.”The Do the Right Thing line will debut in select retailers this fall, with expanded distribution planned for early 2026. Rap Snacks continues to redefine the intersection of culture and commerce, and this launch signals a decisive step toward inclusive wellness.

