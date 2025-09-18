Percy 'Coach P' Miller and Shaquille O’Neal Host Inspiring Basketball Scrimmage to Unite and Empower the Community

Flyer Flyer2

Legendary Athletes Shaquille O'Neal and Percy Miller Champion Youth and Community at More Than a Game Event

We want to show how coming together as a community can open doors and create possibilities. This is bigger than basketball; we are empowering the next generation.” — Percy Coach P Miller

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basketball icons Percy “Coach P” Miller and Shaquille O’Neal are set to host a special scrimmage that goes far beyond the sport itself. With a shared vision to bring the community together and inspire the next generation, this exhibition game is a celebration of unity, empowerment, and mentorship.The event, scheduled for October 18th, at the LAKEFRONT ARENA, in New Orleans, is not about winning or losing. UNO Privateers Head Coach Stacy Hollowell and Sacramento State Hornets Head Coach Mike Bibby will get a chance to evaluate their programs before the season begins. Both Miller and O’Neal share a vision of bringing the community together and inspiring the next generation. This exhibition game is a celebration of unity, empowerment, and mentorship. The Southwest Shootout, sponsored by the Team Hope Foundation, will be an evening of excitement, spotlighting Sacramento State and the University of New Orleans.Basketball as a Bridge for Community and YouthPercy Miller, President of Basketball Operations at the University of New Orleans, and Shaquille O'Neal, General Manager of Sacramento State, believe the power of basketball can extend far beyond competition. Their upcoming scrimmage will bring together local athletes, fans, and leaders for an event focused on fostering connections, hope, and opportunities for young people. Coach P will bring in four thousand students and their parents to enjoy the experience. The match will serve as a platform to encourage teamwork, leadership, and positive values that will resonate long after the final whistle.Event Highlights: More Than a Game• Pre-game meet-and-greet for youth and families with Miller and O’Neal• Live entertainment and community-building activities• Engagement with local organizations supporting mentorship and education• Charity initiatives supporting youth programs and outreach• Special appearances by NBA and NFL stars, youth athletes, and other celebritiesQuotes from the Hosts“It’s about inspiring the next generation and giving them the tools to succeed—not just on the court, but in life,” said Percy Coach P Miller. “We want to show how coming together as a community can open doors and create possibilities. This is bigger than basketball; our mission is to empower the next generation through education and increase student enrollment at UNO.” Continued Miller.Shaquille O’Neal added, “This event is more than basketball. It’s about making memories, building friendships, and showing what’s possible when people work together. Our goal is to light a spark in every young person watching.”About Percy “Coach P” MillerPercy Miller is known for his achievements in music, business entrepreneurship, and sports, as well as his philanthropic efforts and commitment to youth empowerment and community leadership.About Shaquille O’NealShaquille O’Neal, an NBA legend and philanthropist, continues to inspire through his dedication to positive change and outreach beyond the basketball arena.Stay tuned for further announcements as Percy Miller and Shaquille O’Neal unite for an event that proves the true power of sport lies in the hope and connections it brings to communities everywhere.Get your tickets for the SOUTHWEST SHOOTOUT at the LAKEFRONT ARENA on October 18th at the box office located at 6801 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70122. Or go to UNOPRIVATEERS.UNIVERSITYTICKETS.COM or call the ticket office at (504) 280-4263. Get your season passes and floor tickets now!

