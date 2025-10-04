Partners James Lindsay Michael Berro and Berner Unveil Newly Branded Chipoys Potato Chips — Now Available at Chipoys.com

Chipoys Tapatio Chips Chipoys Verde Chips Chipoys Honey Jalapeno Chips

The wait is over, Chipoys are available

Our goal is to own boldness in the chip aisle. With this team and our fresh take on what snacking should feel like, Chipoys Potato Chips are about to shake up the game.” — James Lindsay, CEO and Founder RapSnacks, Partner, Yikes/Chipoys

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new era in snacking has begun. Entrepreneur James Lindsay, investor and CPG innovator Michael Berro, and multi-platinum rapper and cannabis mogul Berner have teamed up to launch the newly branded Chipoys Potato Chips, delivering an explosive flavor experience unlike anything else on the market.The reimagined Chipoys brand takes the snack game to the next level — fusing high-quality ingredients, next-gen packaging, and disruptive marketing with a streetwise attitude and global flavor influence. Known for bold, spicy, and rolled tortilla chips, Chipoys is now expanding into the potato chip category, maintaining the same commitment to flavor intensity and crunch."Our goal is to own boldness in the chip aisle," said James Lindsay, best known for building the Rap Snacks empire. "With this team and our fresh take on what snacking should feel like, Chipoys Potato Chips are about to shake up the game."Berner, co-founder of Cookies and longtime collaborator with lifestyle-driven food brands, added, "We're bringing culture, taste, and authenticity to every bag. These aren’t just chips — they’re a movement."Michael Berro, a key partner in the Chipoys rebranding effort, emphasized that the transformation is not just about changing the snack’s format—from rolled tortilla chips to potato chips—but about preserving cultural authenticity while elevating health standards. “I am extremely excited about the rebranding of Chipoys; we are bringing the same authentic Mexican flavors that will be better for you.”Chipoys Potato Chips are now officially available for purchase online at Chipoys.com, with select retail expansion planned for Q4 2025.The launch comes amid increasing consumer demand for unique, spicy snacks that reflect street culture, authenticity, and entrepreneurial excellence — key pillars of the new Chipoys brand. Additionally, Chipoys has entered into a licensing agreement with Tapatio, the authentic number one hot sauce in California. “Partnering with Chipoys allows us to extend that tradition into the snack aisle with an exciting, authentic product we know our fans will love,” said Roche McCoy, Licensing Director at Tapatio.ABOUTChipoys offers a line of thick-cut, Mexican-style potato chips that are full of flavor and made with clean, authentic ingredients. The brand evolved from its previous rolled tortilla chip format to a "better-for-you" potato chip in June 2025, prioritizing quality ingredients without artificial dyes. The company, led by partners James Lindsay, Berner, and Michael Berro, emphasizes its commitment to cultural authenticity and bold flavor innovation in every bag.For more information, please visit www.chipoys.com

