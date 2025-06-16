Virtual K-POP Idol Group, PLAVE, Debuts in Japan with Their First Japanese Single, Kakurenbo (Hide and Seek)

Photo Credit: VLAST

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After making history as the first virtual idol group to enter both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excluding US charts in February 2025, PLAVE has officially debuted in Japan with their first single album,「 かくれんぼ 」 (English title: “ Kakurenbo (Hide and Seek) ”) which became available on streaming platforms at 12 am JST and the music video released at 7 pm JST on June 16th, with the physical version available starting July 9th. PLAVE’s first Japanese album represents the group’s journey in connecting emotions with stories through music, despite the challenges such as different languages or moving across time and space.“We’re excited to build great memories with Japanese PLLIs through our debut in Japan. We’re feeling a bit nervous, but we're really looking forward to meeting you all. Please look forward to PLAVE’s growth in the future, and we hope you enjoy our new single.” - PLAVEThis album consists of three tracks: the title track, “Kakurenbo (Hide and Seek),” and two previously released tracks (“RIZZ” and “Chroma Drift”) from their third mini album, Caligo Pt. 1, that have been rewritten and adapted into Japanese. The title track, “Kakurenbo (Hide and Seek),” blends PLAVE’s signature band sound with a uniquely Japanese musical flair and uses the metaphor of hide-and-seek to express the emotional distance between past and present, evoking youthful nostalgia and longing for all listeners. True to their identity as self-producing idols, the members YEJUN, NOAH, and EUNHO contributed to the composition of the title track, while BAMBY and HAMIN directed the choreography. To add more depth to the song’s lyrics, the group collaborated with a top Japanese producer UTA—known for his work with BTS, TVXQ!, ARASHI, and King & Prince—and JUN, who has penned lyrics for artists such as BTS and Snow Man. The second track, “RIZZ - Japanese Ver.,” delivers a flirty hip-hop rhythm laced with playful autotune, expressing a romantic attraction through dessert-inspired metaphors. Then the album closes with “Chroma Drift - Japanese Ver.,” an easy-listening city pop track that offers a retro-inspired vibe with emotional sax and synth layers, inspired by PLAVE’s lore.PLAVE’s Japanese debut has been highly anticipated because it marks their first album release after the group has set numerous achievements, including recording more than a billion streams cumulatively on South Korea’s streaming platform Melon since their debut and being nominated for Music Awards Japan’s Best Song Asia category with “WAY 4 LUV,” setting another record as the only virtual group to be nominated for one of six main categories at the awards. The group has also recently announced that they’ll embark on an Asia tour titled 2025 PLAVE Asia Tour [DASH: Quantum Leap] in six cities, including Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Tokyo, from August 2025. When the pre-sale ticket link for fan club members opened on June 10th for their Seoul concert, all three dates were instantly sold out, with more than 30,000 people in the queue. Through this tour, PLAVE wrote a new history as the first virtual idol group to perform at the KSPO DOME in Seoul, which can accommodate about 15,000 people in the audience. All of their accomplishments have only continued to prove that PLAVE are exceptional musicians and artists, besides their groundbreaking work as a virtual idol group. Their Japanese debut is just another step closer for PLAVE to connect further with their fans from around the world through their music, performances, and unique storytelling.ABOUT PLAVEPLAVE is a revolutionary virtual idol group redefining the K-pop and music industry landscape with members YEJUN, NOAH, BAMBY, EUNHO, and HAMIN. Introduced by VLAST, PLAVE combines cutting-edge technology, immersive storytelling, and self-produced artistry to push the boundaries of what’s possible in music and entertainment. By blending genuine artistry with groundbreaking innovation, PLAVE is pioneering the future of K-pop. Their webtoon-inspired character designs make them instantly recognizable, but beyond their virtual personas, PLAVE is a fully self-producing group, with each member actively contributing to their artistry. YEJUN, NOAH, and EUNHO handle all lyrics, composition, and production, while BAMBY and HAMIN are responsible for choreography and performance direction.PLAVE debuted with their single "ASTERUM" in March 2023 and quickly achieved many milestones once thought impossible for virtual idols. They became the first virtual idol group to top multiple major music charts and win first place on multiple music shows such as Show Champion on MBC M and MBC every1, as well as on Show! Music Core, setting new benchmarks and cementing their status in K-pop and music history.Caligo Pt. 1 released in February 2025 reached over 11 million accumulated streams within a day of release on South Korea’s streaming platform Melon and received two major achievements on the platform for entering the Billions Club, which is given to artists who have recorded more than a billion streams accumulatively since their debut, as well as being the best millions streaming album within 24 hours. Six days after the album's release, PLAVE’s cumulative streaming number surpassed two billion, and that number continues to grow each day. The title track “DASH” from Caligo Pt. 1 granted the group’s first entry to Billboard’s Global 200 chart, and four tracks from the album were on Billboard's Global Excluding US chart. All of these outstanding achievements only continue to prove the group’s worldwide influence and overall potential.

