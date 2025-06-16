ZELLIS Group Acquires Hastee to Enhance HR & Payroll Offerings

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zellis Group expands its employee wellbeing offering with strategic acquisition that integrates earned wage access, financial education and money management tools into its Group Portfolio.Zellis Group, a leading provider of AI-enabled HR, workforce management, payroll and benefits, today announced the acquisition of Hastee, a pioneering financial wellbeing platform that empowers employees to take control of their financial lives through earned wage access, financial education, savings and comprehensive money management tools.This strategic acquisition strengthens Zellis Group's commitment to powering exceptional employee experiences and meeting the needs of today's workforce. By integrating Hastee’s financial wellbeing offering with Zellis’ AI-enabled HR, workforce management, payroll and benefits platforms, Zellis now offers organisations and their employees a unified suite of services."In today's economic environment, financial wellbeing has become a crucial component of overall employee wellness which in turn drives productivity and talent retention," said John Petter, CEO of the Zellis Group. "This acquisition allows us to provide our customers with a seamless experience that connects HR, payroll and benefits with immediate financial tools that employees can use to improve their financial health and reduce stress."Jaime Jiménez, CEO of Hastee said “our acquisition by Zellis unites complementary strengths, delivering immediate value to customers through enhanced solutions while positioning us to better serve market needs and accelerate growth together.”The acquisition enables customers across the Group, Zellis, Moorepay and Benifex, to access a comprehensive suite of financial wellbeing tools through integrated platforms, including:* On-demand earned wage access, allowing employees to access their earnings before payday* Personalised financial education resources designed to improve financial literacy* Intuitive money management tools that help employees budget, save, and plan for their futures* Detailed analytics that provides organisations with insights into employee financial wellness.About Zellis GroupZellis Group is the UK and Ireland’s leading provider of HR, workforce management pay, reward, analytics, and people experiences. With over 50 years of heritage and industry experience, our purpose is to power exceptional employee experiences, so you and your people do better. Zellis Group is made up of three businesses: Zellis, which provides award-winning HR, payroll, and workforce management software and services to employers of over 1000 people, Moorepay, which offers payroll and HR software and services to thousands of small and medium employers from 50 to 1000 people, and Benifex, a specialist global provider of employee benefits solutions globally which recently merged with Benify, the leading provider in the Nordics. Zellis Group was acquired by funds advised by Apax Partners LLP in April 2024.About HasteeHastee is a leading financial wellbeing platform that empowers employees to take control of their finances. Through its technology, Hastee enables users to instantly access a portion of their earned pay, without having to wait until the end of the month, reducing financial stress and improving overall wellbeing.With offices in London and Barcelona, Hastee partners with companies across a wide range of sectors to provide a comprehensive solution that includes on-demand pay, financial education, savings tools, and retail discounts. Clients include McDonald’s, EY, Unilever, IKEA, MediaMarkt, Air Europa, Taco Bell, Iberostar, and PayPal.Since its founding, Hastee has been backed by IDC Ventures, a global investment firm with over $1 billion in assets under management, and Umbra Capital Partners.For more information, visit www.hastee.com

