Local Florist Earns Spot on National Floral Artists List

POST FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sowing Joy Farm, a family-owned flower farm and floral studio in Post Falls, Idaho, is excited to announce that founder and lead florist Ondrea Kidd has been recognized by MSN as one of the “Top 10 Florists to Watch in 2025”, bolstering the farm’s status as a leader in eco-friendly, heirloom floral design.

The round-up highlights innovators shaping the future of luxury floral design. Whether through the use of rare botanicals, sustainable methods, or boundary-pushing creative expressions, their work transforms nature and elevates it into sought-after art.

What Post Falls locals have cherished for years is now blooming onto the national stage: a trusted source for breathtaking, sustainably grown flowers suited for every occasion. “I’m so honored to be included,” says Ondrea, lead floral designer and co-founder of Sowing Joy Farm. “Every bouquet I design is crafted with intention. Being part of so many stories and celebrations means the world to me.”

Located at 444 S. Gallatin Road in Post Falls, Sowing Joy Farm is a family-run flower farm where founder Ondrea Kidd, her husband Chad, and their six children grow a vibrant array of organically cultivated heirloom blooms. Visitors are invited to enjoy the beauty of sustainable agriculture through u-pick bouquet experiences, intimate farm-to-table dinners, creative floral workshops, and custom wedding and event arrangements—all thoughtfully designed using the farm’s own seasonal, pesticide-free flowers and those sourced from other local growers and other nearby small farms.

In response to growing demand, Sowing Joy Farm now offers nationwide shipping of their handcrafted bouquets and seasonal floral subscriptions. These “field‑to‑home” arrangements—ranging from “Fun Sized” and “Perfect Sized” to “Luxe Sized” bouquets—are sustainably sourced, lovingly assembled, and shipped cold to ensure freshness upon arrival anywhere in the continental United States.

Nationwide customers ordering Sowing Joy Farm bouquets will receive a nourishing slice of North Idaho’s floral heritage—vibrant, eco-conscious, and infused with the story of a dedicated woman who grew flowers—and a business—out of pure joy.

Nationwide Flower Delivery Highlights:

Beautiful, organically grown, fresh heirloom flowers shipped across the United States.



Bouquet options starting at just $45, with sizes ranging from “Fun Sized” to luxurious “Luxe” arrangements



Convenient monthly subscription plans available in Perfect, Luxe, and Signature tiers for fresh blooms on repeat

“Having Sowing Joy Farm bouquets reach doorsteps across America has been a dream come true,” said Ondrea. “Fresh flowers shouldn’t be limited by geography—I’m thrilled to share the farm’s seasonal beauty and sustainable values with friends far and wide.”

Deeply rooted in the Slow Flower Movement, Sowing Joy Farm emphasizes organic growing methods, healthy soil, and pollinator-friendly habitats. The farm’s philanthropic “Petals of Joy” initiative donates bouquets to local assisted living centers, hospitals, and first responders—one bouquet for every 10 sold.

Sowing Joy Farm proudly participates in the Slow Flowers Movement, a grassroots effort that champions the use of locally grown, seasonal, and eco-friendly blooms over those imported or chemically treated. Ondrea is an Alexandra Farm Certified Designer, specializing in the design of high-end garden roses. Her unique design style is inspired by nature, historical gardens, and her own flower farm. Ondrea’s work blends artistry and stewardship, earning national recognition for her eco-conscious floral design.

About Sowing Joy Farm:

Founded in 2020 by Ondrea and Chad Kidd in Post Falls, Idaho, Sowing Joy Farm began as a family passion project focused on growing heirloom, organic flowers to bring joy to their community. Since then, it has blossomed into a dynamic operation that offers u-pick flower experiences, wreath-making workshops, floral arranging classes, and overnight lodging at The Shepherd’s Hut, offering add-ons such as delicious pastries or private picnics. The Kidd family, including their six children and a granddaughter, plays an active role in the farm’s daily life, reflecting a deep-rooted dedication to both family and community values.

