Construction Corps Appoints George Thompson as Lead Foreman, Bringing 30 Years of Experience and Family Legacy

Veteran-Owned Construction Corps Welcomes George Thompson as Lead Foreman, Honoring Three Decades of Craftsmanship and Family Tradition.

George is one of the people I can trust most in life. He’s ethical, responsible and always learning. He’s an integral part of what makes Construction Corps not just successful—but principled.” — Matt Thompson

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction Corps Appoints George Thompson as Lead Foreman, Bringing 30 Years of Experience and Family LegacyConstruction Corps, a veteran-owned, licensed general contracting company known for design-build excellence across California and Florida, proudly announces the appointment of George Thompson as Lead Foreman. With over 30 years in construction and a deep-rooted history of craftsmanship, George brings generational knowledge, resilience, and leadership to the expanding Construction Corps team.George, the brother of owner and certified general contractor Matt Thompson, began his construction journey at the age of 14 alongside their late father, who built hotels throughout the Midwest. His lifelong passion and hands-on experience span over ten states and include everything from foundational builds to full-scale residential remodels—including the complete renovation of Matt and Serena Thompson’s Los Angeles home in 2016.“George is one of the people I can trust most in life,” said Matt. “He’s ethical, responsible, always learning, and sets a standard the team respects. He’s an integral part of what makes Construction Corps not just successful—but principled.”As Lead Foreman, George is not only a craftsman but a mentor and stabilizing force on-site. Known for his steady leadership, he's someone employees and subcontractors naturally turn to for guidance and consistency.George shared, “I love working at Construction Corps. It’s more than a job—it’s a mission I believe in.”Construction Corps continues to expand in both residential and commercial markets, offering permit-ready construction plans and top-tier build services with integrity at every level. With George leading field operations, the company reinforces its reputation for honesty, ethics, and humanity in an industry known for cutting corners.For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit www.constructioncorps.com or call 727-999-1855.

