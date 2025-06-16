Dr. Thumbay Moideen Honored with 5th Honorary Doctorate by University of Lublin, Poland

Honoured with Honorary doctorate from University of Lublin Poland Honoured with Honorary doctorate from University of Lublin Poland

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of Thumbay Group, has been conferred his Fifth Honorary Doctorate, by the prestigious University of Lublin, Poland..

I want Thumbay Group to be remembered not just as an enterprise, but as a mission — one that empowered the underprivileged, and elevated the standards of education, healthcare, and research.” — Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President Thumbay Group

AJMAN, AJMAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a moment of immense pride and global recognition, Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of Thumbay Group , has been conferred his Fifth Honorary Doctorate, this time by the prestigious University of Lublin, Poland. This accolade reaffirms his unmatched contributions to global healthcare medical education , and Research for the community development.The honorary doctorate was awarded in recognition of Dr. Moideen’s extraordinary leadership in establishing the First Private Academic Health Sytem and the region’s largest private medical university — and for transforming Thumbay Group into a global model of purpose-driven entrepreneurship in healthcare, education & Research. Under his visionary leadership, Thumbay Group has impacted millions across more than 175 nationalities, offering compassionate care, research excellence, and world-class medical training.The University of Lublin acknowledged Dr. Moideen’s pioneering efforts in integrating innovation with empathy, notably through the Thumbay International Research Grant (TIRG) — an initiative investing AED 3 million annually in areas like cancer immunology, AI in healthcare,precision medicine and many more Area’s of Research.From a young entrepreneur in Karnataka to being celebrated as the most respected Indian Muslim and leading Beary in the world, Dr. Thumbay Moideen’s journey is a testament to what’s possible when faith meets action. Recognized as the leading NRI from Karnataka in the Gulf region, he is admired not just for his accomplishments, but for the values that drive them. Once someone who measured success through projects and milestones, he has evolved into a changemaker who defines impact by how many lives his work touches.With this latest recognition, Dr. Moideen joins an elite group of globally honored visionaries who have reshaped industries while staying rooted in service, humility, and impact. This doctorate reflects not only his entrepreneurial brilliance but also his enduring belief that health and education are fundamental rights, not privileges.Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Moideen said: “If our work has empowered others to dream, to heal, to grow, then I consider it a success. It’s no longer about how far I’ve gone, but how many I’ve taken along. I want Thumbay Group to be remembered as a force that empowered the underprivileged, raised the standards of education,healthcare & Research.”The vision of Thumbay Group is to deliver Excellence by building a seamless ecosystem of education, healthcare, and innovation. From its flagship Gulf Medical University to hospitals, labs, rehabilitation centers, and AI-driven research programs, the Group continues its mission of shaping the future of healthcare —the Group plans to Double its Healthcare capacity and expand its all business to grow 5 fold and have a global presence.

