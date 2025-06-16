Certified Secure: Qube’s Continuous Methane Monitoring Platform Meets SOC 2 Type II Standards

Qube Technologies Methane Sensor

This certification confirms Qube's systems, protocols, and infrastructure meet rigorous standards for data security, availability, and confidentiality.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qube has officially passed its SOC 2 Type II audit. This achievement confirms that our controls, processes, and infrastructure consistently meet high standards for data security, availability, and confidentiality. The SOC 2 Type II examination spanned 12 months of real-world operations, focusing on whether our controls are not only defined—but followed consistently across the company. Auditors rigorously evaluated critical control domains, including:-Access controls-Encryption-Change management-Network monitoring-Incident responseEach control was observed in real time, ensuring our safeguards hold up under day-to-day operations. Logs, tickets, communications, and workflows were all evaluated for completeness and timeliness.Achieving this milestone required deep cross-functional collaboration between IT, HR, Finance, Development and Operations teams to ensure our processes were not only compliant, but auditable and effective.To minimize risk and ensure continuous compliance, Qube also invested in automation to monitor critical controls, track verifiable evidence and reduce the risk of human error.The result is a clean SOC 2 Type II opinion with no material exceptions. For operators deploying Qube's continuous methane monitoring, this offers assurance that their data is protected, intact, and available. For regulators and investors, it provides third-party validation that Qube's internal systems align with leading compliance frameworks.“Secure data underpins trustworthy operations and exemplifies how we work,” said Greg Taylor, Qube’s Chief Technology Officer. “Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance for the second consecutive year reflects the consistent quality across our organization. It reinforces that operators can rely on Qube’s analytics just as much as they rely on our sensors in the field.”For customers, the outcome is simple: you can deploy continuous methane monitoring with confidence that your data remains protected, intact, and available whenever you need it.Qube is committed to managing its platform and operations in a SOC 2 compliant manner year-round. We view this certification as a foundation for sustained operational excellence and growth.We thank our team for making this milestone possible and our customers for entrusting us with their data.About Qube Technologies Qube is a Calgary-based technology company that has developed a low-cost environmental surveillance technology. Our mission is to help primary industries, such as oil and gas, cost-effectively detect, quantify, and reduce methane and other emissions. Qube is currently working with leading operators across Canada and the US and has support from a wide range of investors and government bodies. Please visit www.qubeiot.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.