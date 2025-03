Qube Technologies Secures EPA Approval for Continuous Methane Monitoring

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qube Technologies has received approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its continuous point-source methane monitoring system. This approval recognizes Qube’s technology as an alternative test method under the OOOO regulations, allowing operators to enhance regulatory compliance, reduce costs, and improve environmental performance through real-time emissions tracking.Significance of the EPA ApprovalThis approval represents a significant development in emissions management for the oil and gas industry. Current regulatory compliance relies on periodic inspections, which capture emissions data at specific points in time. In contrast, Qube’s continuous monitoring system provides real-time emissions tracking, allowing operators to detect, quantify, and repair methane leaks more efficiently.“This EPA approval validates our technology’s role in advancing emissions monitoring,” said Alex MacGregor, CEO of Qube Technologies. “Continuous monitoring equips operators with real-time data, helping them respond quickly to leaks, enhance compliance, and improve environmental performance.”How Qube’s Continuous Monitoring WorksQube Technologies’ platform utilizes calibrated sensors and physics-based data modeling to provide 24/7 methane tracking. Unlike inspection-based methods, which capture emissions data intermittently, Qube’s system continuously monitors methane levels and delivers actionable insights in real time.Under the Periodic Screening method, Qube’s system collects methane data over a seven-day period, calculates an average emission rate, and compares it to a regulatory threshold. If emissions remain below the threshold, no additional action is required until the next screening cycle. If emissions exceed the threshold, a follow-up survey is conducted to identify and mitigate leaks. This approach provides operators with flexibility in meeting compliance requirements while maintaining all the benefits of continuous monitoring, including real-time data insights and proactive leak management.Key Benefits of Qube’s EPA-Approved Solution- Regulatory Compliance – Aligns with EPA New Source Performance Standards (NSPS) OOOOb / Emissions Guidance (EG) OOOOc- Operational Efficiency – Lowers costs and decreases the need for manual inspections.- Data-Driven Insights – Provides real-time leak detection and quantification.- Environmental Impact – Supports proactive methane mitigation and sustainability initiatives.About Qube TechnologiesQube Technologies is a provider of continuous emissions monitoring solutions, specializing in methane detection and quantification. By combining sensor technology with industry-leading data platforms, Qube enables oil and gas operators to efficiently manage emissions and improve compliance.For more information, visit www.qubeiot.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.