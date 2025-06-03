Qube Technologies Expands Partnership with Roeslein Renewables to Monitor Biogas Operations Across Multiple States

Qube Emissions Dashboard

Leading biogas operator to deploy monitoring devices across 100 lagoons in aggressive expansion of successful pilot program.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qube Technologies , a leader in methane emissions monitoring solutions, today announced an expanded partnership with Roeslein Renewables to monitor methane emissions across their biogas operations. Building on the success of a pilot program monitoring 18 lagoons, Roeslein will deploy additional Qube devices across 100 lagoons in Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and North Carolina, encompassing their entire operational footprint.The decision to scale the partnership follows the demonstration of significant operational improvements during the initial deployment phase. Qube's continuous monitoring solution enables Roeslein to efficiently identify and address methane leaks across their covered lagoon digesters, replacing traditional manual inspection methods that were both labor-intensive and less reliable."Traditional monitoring methods required our teams to physically walk or drive around lagoons looking for leaks, which was inherently challenging given the nature of our facilities," said Chris Roach, President at Roeslein Renewables. "Qube's automated monitoring solution has revolutionized how we identify and respond to emissions events, enhancing operational efficiency while reinforcing our environmental commitments."Key features of the implementation include:- Continuous monitoring of methane, hydrogen sulfide (H2S), and ammonia (NH3) emissions- Automated alerts for detected leaks- Dashboard providing cumulative emissions data across all facilities- ROI payback within approximately 12 months due to improved leak detection and repair"This expansion represents a significant vote of confidence in our technology's ability to address the unique challenges of biogas operations," said Alex MacGregor at Qube Technologies. "Our solution empowers operators to transition beyond manual inspections to data-driven emissions management, offering unprecedented visibility into their operations."The Qube solution addresses several unique challenges in biogas operations, including:- Detecting leaks across large, undefined surfaces of covered lagoons- Identifying small tears in lagoon covers that are virtually impossible to spot visually- Real-time monitoring of multiple gases for both environmental and safety concerns- Aggregating emissions data to identify and prioritize the highest-emitting sourcesAbout Qube TechnologiesQube is a Calgary-based technology company that has developed a low-cost environmental surveillance technology. Our mission is to help primary industries, such as oil and gas, cost-effectively detect, quantify, and reduce methane and other emissions. Qube is currently working with leading operators across Canada and the US and has support from a wide range of investors and government bodies. Please visit www.qubeiot.com for more information.About Roeslein RenewablesRoeslein Renewables is a leader in alternative energy and conservation solutions, dedicated to transforming waste into valuable resources while fostering sustainable development in rural and agricultural communities.

