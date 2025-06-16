Mortgage loans statistics – April 2025

MACAU, June 16 - According to statistics released today (16 June) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, new approvals of residential mortgage loans (RMLs) increased whereas those of commercial real estate loans (CRELs) dropped month-on-month in April 2025. With regard to the outstanding balances, both RMLs and CRELs witnessed declines on a monthly basis.

New lending approved

In April 2025, new RMLs approved by Macao banks rose by 13.8% month-on-month to MOP883.28 million. Among them, new RMLs to residents, representing 92.7% of the total, grew by 6.8% to MOP818.38 million; the non-resident component increased to MOP64.89 million. The monthly average of new RMLs approved between February and April 2025 was MOP794.61 million, down 15.7% from the previous period (January to March 2025).

New CRELs decreased by 22.1% month-on-month to MOP1.52 billion. Among them, new CRELs to residents, which occupied 66.9% of the total, fell by 45.6% to MOP1.01 billion; new CRELs to non-residents grew to MOP500.84 million. The monthly average of new CRELs approved between February and April 2025 was MOP1.66 billion, up 1.1% from the previous period (January to March 2025).

Outstanding balances

As at end-April 2025, the outstanding value of RMLs fell by 0.6% month-on-month or 5.3% year-on-year to MOP214.39 billion, attributable to the repayment of loans with large denomination. Among them, the resident component made up 96.7% of the total. When compared with the previous month, outstanding RMLs to residents and non-residents dropped by 0.5% and 2.5% respectively.

The outstanding value of CRELs was MOP148.08 billion, which decreased by 0.3% from the preceding month or 5.2% from a year ago. Among them, the resident component made up 91.9% of the total. When compared with the previous month, outstanding CRELs to residents and non-residents fell by 0.2% and 0.4% respectively.

Delinquency ratios

At end-April 2025, the delinquency ratio for RMLs stood at 3.6%, which kept stable from a month ago but up 0.1 percentage point over a year earlier. The ratio for CRELs was 5.5%, up 0.1 percentage point from a month ago or 2.1 percentage points from end-April 2024.

Residential mortgage loans refer to credit facilities provided by banks to individuals and enterprises that are collateralised by residential real estate in Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR). They include loans to finance purchase of residential properties and other purposes (such as refinancing loans, working capital and trade financing). Commercial real estate loans refer to credit facilities provided by banks to individuals and enterprises that are collateralised by commercial real estate in Macao SAR. They include loans to construction companies and loans to finance property development and investment.