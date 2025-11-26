CE mourns victims of Hong Kong fire

MACAU, November 26 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the serious fire that broke out on Wednesday (26 November) afternoon in a residential estate in Tai Po District, Hong Kong.

Mr Sam stated that the fire had regrettably claimed the lives of a number of Hong Kong people, including a firefighter performing his duties. He expressed his profound sorrow and grief and, on behalf of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government, conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of those who died in the incident, as well as his sincere sympathies to all those affected by the fire.

Mr Sam has contacted the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr John Lee Ka-chiu, to convey his condolences and a shared sense of loss, noting the close and fraternal relationship between Hong Kong and Macao. He added that, should any assistance be required, the MSAR Government stands ready to provide full support.