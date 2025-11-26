Unmanned aircraft activities are prohibited during the torch relay of the 12th NGD the 9th NSOG (Macau)

MACAU, November 26 - According to Article 66 of the "Air Navigation Regulation of Macau" approved by Executive Order No. 43/2021, the Civil Aviation Authority will implement an unmanned aircraft no-fly zone on the Macau Peninsula from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm on November 29, 2025, to ensure the smooth conduct of the torch relay activity for the "12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th Special Olympics of the People's Republic of China (Macau)."

Violators of the ban will be fined by the Civil Aviation Authority between MOP 2,000.00 and 20,000.00.

The above flight ban notice has been published in Issue 48, Series II of today's Official Gazette.