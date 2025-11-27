Government urges local community to enhance its awareness of fire prevention measures

MACAU, November 27 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government calls upon all members of the Macao public and all sectors of society to enhance awareness of fire prevention, implementing all necessary precautionary measures in order jointly to safeguard lives, public safety and social stability.

Recent days in southern China have brought persistent dry weather, significantly increasing fire risk. Autumn and winter in general are high-risk periods regarding fires. Relevant authorities have, as always, made appropriate operational arrangements.

In light of a recent deadly fire incident in a neighbouring region, the MSAR Government has instructed the Fire Services Bureau, the Labour Affairs Bureau, the Land and Urban Construction Bureau, and the Municipal Affairs Bureau to strengthen joint inspections of existing and upcoming scaffolding projects, ensuring compliance with safety standards. Contractors are required strictly to fulfil their fire prevention responsibilities, properly manage site facilities, and eliminate potential hazards.

Members of the public are also urged to enhance their disaster preparedness, pay close attention to fire risk in daily activities and in relation to electrical safety, and become familiar with evacuation routes in their homes and workplaces. Should potential fire hazards be identified, members of the public should immediately contact a property’s management, or the relevant authorities, for follow-up action.

The MSAR Government will continue to strengthen public awareness campaigns through interdepartmental collaboration and engagement with the community, with the aim of enhancing the Macao public’s awareness of fire prevention and of emergency response procedures. Such proactive measures are for disaster prevention, and so that the community can work together for a safe and habitable city.