Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the pataca – May 2025

MACAU, June 16 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today (16 June) that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP236.3 billion (USD29.26 billion) at the end of May 2025. The reserves increased by 3.1% from the revised value of MOP229.2 billion (USD28.68 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-May 2025 represented 11 times the currency in circulation or 89.9% of pataca M2 at end-April 2025.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca dropped 1.39 points month-on-month and 2.89 points year-on-year to 102.3 in May 2025, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the pataca dropped against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners.