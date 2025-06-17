Pawscripts Becomes First Veterinary Prescribing Software to Earn Drummond Certification for EPCS

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drummond, a trusted leader in health IT testing and certification, is proud to announce that Pawscripts LLC, a provider of Electronic Prescription Software (EPS) for veterinarians, has successfully achieved certification for Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substances (EPCS). Pawscripts is the first veterinary EPS to earn this designation through Drummond’s EPCS Certification Program, setting a new benchmark for security, compliance, and innovation in pet health IT.Drummond’s EPCS Certification Program provides a pathway for software vendors to demonstrate conformance with the DEA’s requirements for the digital prescribing of controlled substances. Certification confirms that Pawscripts’ EHR platform meets the stringent technical standards required to enable secure, authenticated, and auditable prescription workflows.“Becoming the first veterinary EPS to achieve EPCS certification through Drummond is a pivotal step for our team and for the veterinary community at large,” said Bryan Riensche CEO at Pawscripts. “This certification not only affirms the integrity and security of our solution but also reflects our broader mission to bring modern, compliant digital tools to veterinary clinics nationwide.”EPCS certification enables veterinarians to prescribe controlled substances electronically, replacing outdated expensive and riskier manual processes with secure, compliant, and efficient digital solutions. This advancement supports safer care delivery, while helping veterinarians to meet the demands of their clients and align with evolving pet care standards.“EPCS certification is a game-changer for veterinary software providers aiming to modernize responsibly,” said Patrick Paschall, Supply Chain Security Business Unit Leader at Drummond. “Pawscripts is leading by example, bringing a new level of security, efficiency, and accountability to veterinarian electronic prescribing.”With EPCS certification now in place, Pawscripts is uniquely positioned to support veterinary practices seeking digital transformation, increased efficiency, reduction in prescription fraud risks, enriched customer satisfaction, and enhanced regulatory readiness.To learn more about Drummond’s EPCS Certification Program, visit:About Pawscripts LLCPawscripts is a unique solution in the veterinary market providing electronic prescribing capabilities not available until recently. Founded by a veterinarian and an engineer, Pawscripts aims to provide the veterinary community with a proven, reliable, and powerful tool to assist in caring for pets by reducing stress, errors, and frustration associated with antiquated methods of dealing with prescriptions not filled in-house.Learn More About Pawscripts: http://getpawscripts.com/ About Drummond Group, LLCDrummond is a trusted leader in compliance testing and certification. Founded on B2B supply chain interoperability testing, Drummond is also now a trusted leader in ONC Health IT and EPCS testing and certification, with global expertise spanning compliance, FHIR interoperability, and cybersecurity for highly regulated sectors including healthcare, finance, and supply chain. Drummond provides expert testing, certification, compliance audits, security assessments, and advisory services for critical standards and regulations, including HIPAA, MARS-E, FDA CFR 21 Part 11, PCI DSS, FTC Safeguards, AS2/AS4 and more. Our comprehensive cybersecurity solutions help organizations identify vulnerabilities, reduce risks, and maintain secure, compliant operations, empowering them to deliver trusted systems and services.

