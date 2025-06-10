Beijing Sinowintop Becomes First China-Based Company to Achieve Drummond AS2 Certification

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drummond, a trusted interoperability, security testing and certification leader in the health IT and commerce sectors, is proud to announce that Beijing Sinowintop Technology Co., Ltd. has successfully completed Drummond AS2 Certification, becoming the first company headquartered in China to earn this prestigious global designation.Demonstrating exceptional technical preparedness and product maturity, Sinowintop successfully integrated with Drummond’s proprietary interoperability testing tool InSitu™ and completed pre-certification of all required and optional AS2 test suites in less than one month, showcasing one of the most efficient and issue-free certification cycles in recent history. This rapid success highlights Sinowintop’s longstanding expertise in secure data exchange and a strong focus on global communication standards.“Sinowintop’s accomplishment sets a new bar for efficiency and quality,” said Patrick Paschall, Supply Chain Security Business Unit Leader. “Their swift certification reflects a high level of readiness and commitment to delivering secure, interoperable solutions that meet the demands of today’s global B2B networks.”“Achieving Drummond AS2 Certification reflects our deep commitment to excellence, interoperability, and trusted global communication,” said Sabrina Zhao, General Manager of Sinowintop. “We’re proud to be the first China-based company to meet this important standard and to demonstrate our dedication to secure, standards-aligned innovation.”By becoming Drummond Certified, Sinowintop joins a community of globally recognized solution providers dedicated to interoperability, security, and technical integrity. Their success underscores the importance of collaborating with trusted certification bodies to ensure compliance with industry-leading protocols and facilitate seamless, reliable data exchange across borders.About Beijing Sinowintop Technology Co., LtdBeijing Sinowintop ( www.sinowintop.com ) is a software company based in Beijing, China. As a professional B2B data exchange solutions provider with over 20 years of experience, the company serves clients across various industries, including manufacturing, government, logistics, finance, and healthcare. Its flagship product, EasyLink, supports multiple communication protocols and message formats, with a strong focus on the AS2 protocol and standards such as EDIFACT, X12, JSON, FlatFile and others.About Drummond Group, LLCDrummond is a trusted leader in compliance testing and certification. Founded on B2B supply chain interoperability testing, Drummond is also now a trusted leader in ONC Health IT and EPCS testing and certification, with global expertise spanning compliance, FHIR interoperability, and cybersecurity for highly regulated sectors including healthcare, finance, and supply chain. Drummond provides expert testing, certification, compliance audits, security assessments, and advisory services for critical standards and regulations, including HIPAA, MARS-E, FDA CFR 21 Part 11, PCI DSS, FTC Safeguards, AS2/AS4 and more. Our comprehensive cybersecurity solutions help organizations identify vulnerabilities, reduce risks, and maintain secure, compliant operations, empowering them to deliver trusted systems and services.

