Drummond Certifies 11 AS2 B2B Solutions in Second Quarter 2025

Leading Global Organizations Participate in Security, Interoperability Test Event

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drummond, a trusted interoperability, security testing and certification leader in the health IT and commerce sectors, today announced the completion of the AS2 Interoperability Certification test event (AS2-2Q25). AS2 enables business-to-business (B2B) gateways to connect, deliver and respond securely and reliably using the widely adopted AS2 data communications protocol. Nine (9) leading global AS2 software vendors submitted their latest versions of AS2 products for full-matrix, fully automated interoperability group testing, facilitated by Drummond’s proprietary InSitu™ Interoperability testing platform. A total of eleven (11) products achieved Drummond Certification. Participating companies included Amazon Web Services, Axway, Beijing Sinowintop, CData Software, Cleo, DXC Technology, IceCoreSoft AB, /n software and Salesforce.“Participation in Drummond’s AS2-2Q25 test event reflects an increased momentum behind the Advanced and Authenticate AS2 Transport Profiles. Looking ahead, we anticipate increasing adoption of AS2 Restart and Reliability as organizations continue to prioritize robust and secure data exchange,” said Patrick Paschall, Supply Chain Security Business Unit Leader. “For full details, please refer to the AS2 2Q25 Final Report.”The Advanced Transport AS2 testing profile requires participants to test using SSL for all message exchanges, SHA-2 digitally signed, and AES encrypted AS2 payloads. This is becoming the standard, if not the mandate in production AS2 message exchanges and provides the most secure payload transmission.The Authenticate Transport profile mirrors the Advanced Transport profile testing requirements (i.e., SHA-2 digitally signed, and AES encrypted payloads) but also adds Basic Authentication testing requirements for establishing additional trust and tighter security.The AS2-2Q25 Test Event Final Report and all related Drummond Certified™ Products can be viewed on the Drummond website. https://www.drummondgroup.com/certified-products/b2b-interoperability/ The next AS2 test event, AS2-4Q25, will commence in early September 2025. AS2 software vendors interested in participating in AS2-4Q25, or updating to the Advanced, Authenticate, AS2 Restart or Reliability profiles are encouraged to register in advance: register here. About Drummond Group, LLCFor over 25 years, Drummond has been a trusted leader in compliance testing and certification. Founded on B2B supply chain interoperability testing, Drummond is now a trusted leader in ONC Health IT and EPCS testing and certification, with global expertise spanning compliance, FHIR interoperability, and cybersecurity for highly regulated sectors including healthcare, finance, and supply chain.Drummond provides expert testing, certification, compliance audits, security assessments, and advisory services for critical standards and regulations, including HIPAA, MARS-E, FDA CFR 21 Part 11, PCI DSS, FTC Safeguards, AS2/AS4 and more. Our comprehensive cybersecurity solutions help organizations identify vulnerabilities, reduce risks, and maintain secure, compliant operations, empowering them to deliver trusted systems and services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.