Cavallino Rosso St. Louis Wins Prestigious Ferrari Cavallino Award

Cavallino Rosso St. Louis Cavallino Rosso St. Louis Award-winning team at Cavallino Rosso St. Louis

Recognition Reflects Excellence in Performance, Service and Client Experience

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- indiGO Auto Group , the country’s premier boutique automotive retailer with 27 franchised dealerships across California, Texas, Missouri, Colorado, and Arkansas, is proud to announce that Cavallino Rosso St. Louis has been selected to receive the 2024 Cavallino Award from Ferrari North America.For the first time, Cavallino Rosso St. Louis has earned the prestigious Cavallino Award— Ferrari North America’s highest honor for dealerships that deliver exceptional client service, outstanding performance, and a commitment to excellence in every aspect of the Ferrari experience.“We’re proud to receive this recognition,” said Nicholas Wilgus, General Manager of Cavallino Rosso St. Louis. “It speaks to the dedication and consistency of our team, and to the relationships we’ve built with our clients. Every member of our staff is committed to delivering an experience that matches the excellence of the Ferrari brand—and this award is a reflection of that passion and hard work.”Cavallino Rosso St. Louis continues to build its presence in the region as a proud member of the indiGO Auto Group family. With a showroom showcasing Ferrari’s most legendary and latest models, and a service center led by Ferrari-certified technicians, the team is dedicated to providing exceptional, world-class experience at every level.Founded in 2010 on the firm belief of delivering a purchasing experience that consistently exceeds clients’ expectations, indiGO Auto Group stands for a level of expertise beyond traditional dealerships, combining intimate factory knowledge with an authentic automotive passion displayed by each team member. indiGO Auto Group is wholly owned by Netherlands-based Pon Holdings B.V., a global business of mobility products, services, and solutions.Cavallino Rosso St. Louis is located at 3000 S Hanley Rd, St. Louis, MO 63143. Its hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The showroom is closed on Sunday. For more information, visit www.cavallinorossostlouis.com or call 314-949-4519.About indiGO Auto Group:indiGO Auto Group is the destination for everyone who shares a passion for automobiles, providing unique access to brands we dream to drive, with experiences, insights, and connections for fellow enthusiasts that inspire and reward owners. indiGO Auto Group represents 27 franchised dealerships and service centers in 10 United States markets, including Houston, Texas, Little Rock, Arkansas, St. Louis, Missouri and Fort Collins, Colorado plus Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Riverside, Redwood City, San Francisco and Marin County, California. Dealership destinations include Porsche Sugar Land; Porsche and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North Houston; Lamborghini and McLaren Houston; Porsche and Cavallino Rosso St. Louis; Porsche Little Rock; Porsche Service Center Chesterfield; Porsche Fort Collins; Porsche San Francisco; Ferrari Silicon Valley; Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen Marin; Jaguar and Land Rover Riverside; BMW and Porsche Palm Springs; Bentley, Rolls- Royce Motor Cars, Aston Martin, McLaren, Lamborghini, Jaguar, Land Rover, Audi and Rimac of Rancho Mirage. indiGO Auto Group also operates the state-of-the- art indiGO Performance & Experience Center in Thermal, California, offering multiple dynamic track experiences. For more information, visit indigoautogroup.com

